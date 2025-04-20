7 Nail Art Designs With Luxury in Details

Last year’s manicure trends were divided into 2 poles: laconic clean girl aesthetics with expensive manicures in noble shades of black cherry and mocha, and rebellious maximalism with a luxurious manicure of Greek Goddess, studded with voluminous decorative elements of crystal and gold.

But the main trend of 2025 breaks these limits. Royal nails, an expensive manicure with subtly placed accents in the form of elegant stones, masterfully combines both styles, offering a truly elitist solution.