7 Nail Art Designs With Luxury in Details
A year ago, the manicure industry was divided into 2 opposing camps: fans of laconic clean girl aesthetic with their flawless nude shades, and fans of daring maximalism who decorate their nails with massive 3D elements. But the main trend of 2025 finally reconciles these opposites.
Royal nails
But the main trend of 2025 breaks these limits. Royal nails, an expensive manicure with subtly placed accents in the form of elegant stones, masterfully combines both styles, offering a truly elitist solution.
Chocolate cherry manicure
Chocolate cherry manicure is the trend of 2025, which is adored by celebrities.
This is a luxurious and laconic design that has won the hearts of celebrities. This shade, which combines rich chocolate and deep wine tone, has already been appreciated by Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and others.
Why is this manicure so popular?
- Expensive look — the depth of color creates the effect of luxurious manicure.
- Versatility — suitable for both everyday looks and evening outings.
- Easy to maintain — even when the nails grow, the manicure looks neat.
Magnetic nail polish and velvet nails
“Base: KOKOIST mega sticky;
2–3 layers of Gelish black;
1 layer of magnetic (I used Platinum Diamond by F.U.N.);
1 layer of jelly red (I used a shade by Born Pretty).
Top coat is non wipe KOKOIST top coat.” © goodbirdmom / Reddit
In 2025, velvet nails and magnetic gels continue to boom: their shimmer, which plays in the light, creates the effect of expensive fabric without too much decoration. The perfect choice for those who like delicate glitter instead of flashy rhinestones.
Graphics and wild prints
Graphics and wild prints, just like the punk aesthetic of the ’90s, have burst into the manicure trends of 2025.
Metallic manicure
For Spring-Summer 2025, metallics are a major trend, like at the Germanier show where gold-coated and crystal-encrusted nails became a full-fledged part of the expensive manicure look. This trend is the perfect blend of boldness and glamor. Opt for polished silver for a futuristic effect and royal shine.
Why it works:
- Versatility (goes with both an evening gown and a leather bomber)
- Expensive effect without complicated design
- Play with textures: combines gloss with matte accents.
Tip: To make this manicure last longer, use chrome powders over the base for a mirror effect.
Manicure with crowns and/or wild prints
“Leopard print nails.” © laurizzle22 / Reddit
Are you fond of a sophisticated manicure? Then try to complete your look with a stylish trend — zebra or leopard print. This design will turn your nails into a real feast for the eyes!
Soap nails
“Soap nails (aka bubble bath)” © princessn00dle / Reddit
While this trend may resemble so-called “milk nails” or even French manicures, the look is much more delicate and transparent.
Soap nails are the perfect clean girl manicure: impeccably neat, requiring jewelry-like precision in execution.
