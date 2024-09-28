75-Year-Old Richard Gere Makes a Shocking Gesture for His Wife, 41, on Red Carpet

Actor Richard Gere recently attended the 2024 Venice Film Festival and his wife and son joined him. The 75-year-old made an unexpected move while walking the red carpet alongside his wife, Alejandra Silva, that made the couple the center of everyone’s attention.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

A tender moment between Richard Gere and his wife they have caught the attention of all the people around them including the red carpet staff and security, who quickly took out their phones to capture the scene. The couple attended the premiere of the movie Wolf at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/East News

Richard Gere expressed his deep affection for his wife, Alejandra Silva, in a memorable way. He got down on one knee and reached out his arm to her, prompting a warm smile from Silva as she accepted his sweet gesture from a short distance away.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/East News

Alejandra looked stunning in a flowing white evening gown that featured an asymmetrical slit, which she paired beautifully with metallic strappy heels. Her hair was down, adding an effortless touch to her look.

Joining them on the red carpet was Gere’s 24-year-old son, Homer, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, reminiscent of his father’s style. Richard and Alejandra have been married since April 2018 and have two young sons together: Alexander, who is 5, and a 3-year-old whose name remains private. Earlier that same day, the couple also attended the amfAR Gala in Venice, where Richard received an honor.

