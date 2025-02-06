8 Clever Hacks With Hairspray That Go Far Beyond Your Hairstyle

Hairspray is far more useful than just keeping your hairstyle in place. It can come to the rescue in unexpected ways, like preventing runs in your tights or even helping fresh flowers stay vibrant for longer. With so many clever uses, it’s a must-have item that can save the day in more ways than one.

1. Threading a needle

If you’ve ever struggled with a floppy thread refusing to go through the eye of a needle, just give the end a quick spray. This will stiffen the thread, making it much simpler to guide it through without all the frustration.

2. Drying your nails

It can be a frustratingly slow process, especially when you accidentally smudge them after waiting what feels like forever. A clever trick to speed things up is to use hairspray. By spraying your freshly painted nails lightly from a distance, you can help the polish dry faster without disrupting the smooth finish.

3. Keeping flowers fresh

It’s always disappointing when a lovely bouquet starts to wilt too soon, but hairspray can help extend its life. Before arranging your flowers in a vase, give them a gentle mist of hairspray, ensuring you hold the can far enough away to avoid harming the petals.

4. Removing pet hair

If you have pets, you’re probably all too familiar with the never-ending battle against fur-covered furniture and clothing. A simple trick to make cleanup easier is using hairspray—just spray a small amount on one side of a cloth and use it to wipe down the surfaces.

5. Making shoelaces stay in place

If your shoelaces keep coming undone no matter how tightly you tie them, a quick spritz of hairspray can do the trick. It’s also a great way to prevent little ones from tripping over loose laces, giving you peace of mind while they run around.

6. Securing the screws

If you’re gearing up for a home renovation or a DIY project, hairspray might just become your unexpected best friend. A quick spritz on screws can help keep them securely in place, saving you the frustration of dealing with loose or wobbly hardware. It’s an easy way to add extra hold without needing special tools or adhesives.

7. Stopping tights from running

Tearing your tights always seems to happen at the worst possible moment, so it’s smart to be prepared. Keeping a mini bottle of hairspray in your bag can be a game-changer. A quick spray over a small snag can help prevent it from spreading into a full-blown run.

8. Removing labels

Dealing with stubborn sticky residue after peeling off a label can be frustrating, but hairspray makes the process much simpler. Just give the area a light spray, let it sit for a few seconds, and the label should slide right off with minimal effort. If any residue remains, a quick wipe with a cloth will take care of it.