8 Fresh Manicure Trends Taking Over Nail Salons Everywhere This Summer 2026

Mismatched manicure is one of the biggest manicure trends dominating nail salons this summer 2026. Instead of matching every nail, this creative style combines different colors, patterns, and nail art designs for a unique, personalized look.

Nail artists love the trend because it offers endless opportunities for creativity while allowing clients to showcase their individuality. Whether created with gel finishes, bold hues, or subtle beauty-inspired details, mismatched nails continue to be a salon success thanks to their playful and highly shareable appeal.