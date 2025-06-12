8 Shoe Trends Making a Major Comeback (Including the Iconic Jelly Shoes)
Time to open your old school shoe closet and fish out a pair or two, because this year, we’re seeing a lot of vintage options. From the iconic jelly shoes to retro sneakers, you’ll likely see these shoes walking all around you this year.
8. Peep toe shoes
A good peep toe heel always offers this flirty elegance. Just look at Taylor Swift strutting with a platform silver pair. Interestingly, the peep toe has been around since the 40s. The gorgeous style is amazingly versatile. You can find kitten heel casual options or over-the-top high-heel pairs adorned in rhinestones. The options are endless.
7. Clear shoes
The clear shoe trend combines styles from different sources. It could be a translucent pair of heels, mesh ballet flats, or a clear wedge. Either way, this style staple has garnered lots of attention from fashion experts.
6. Straps and laces
Strappy shoes and shoelaces are making a big return. The extra lacing gives off a more attractive appeal, especially on heels. It also works on casual boot-like shoes with the extra laces. They look delicate, fashionable, and very chic.
5. Athletic boots
It’s a sneaker but also a boot — it’s a boxing boot. These trendy lace-ups are your pick for an edgy style change. If those tall boots are too much for your walking, you can nab a shorter pair with the same aesthetic and edge.
4. Loafers
If you want shoes that mean business while maintaining some feminine edge, loafers are your go-to shoe trend. They’re smart, practical, and very versatile. You can style a pair with a casual jean and top fit or create a formal ensemble by pairing them with a crisp pantsuit. Loafers also come in different size variations, whether you prefer a chunkier fit or a thinner platform option.
3. Ballet flats
For those who prefer a more feminine but elevated option than loafers, you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of ballerina flats. This year, ballet flats have come in various forms, including sneaker, leather, and mesh. While those are all trending, suede ballet flats give you a more luxurious look.
2. Wedges
Wedge shoes are officially back in 2025, and honestly, it’s about time! These chunky heels give you the lift of a stiletto without the struggle. The Princess of Wales has been a longtime fan, rocking her go-to Castañer wedges since 2019, proving they’re both chic and practical.
1. Jelly shoes
Jelly shoes are officially back with a more chic twist. With the same jelly material, you can now walk in style with the newer ballet flat edition. You can also find sandal options with a mini kitten heel perfect for those looking for a more unique jelly fit.
With trends like Balletcore, wedges, and Sneakerinas popping up, style seems to be headed more toward feminine comfort. Learn more about the hot shoe trends standing out this summer here.