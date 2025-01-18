9 Beauty Workers Expose Insane Secrets to Know Before Your Next Salon Visit

A salon visit can leave you feeling refreshed and pampered—if everything goes right. But sometimes, behind the scenes, things aren't as perfect as they seem. Read on for tips straight from the experts that will help you avoid common beauty blunders and leave the salon looking and feeling your best.

1.

Avoid using the salon’s nail polish remover! I know it seems convenient, but the remover in salons is often harsh and overused. It can dry out your nails and cuticles. Bring your own, and your nails will thank you.

2.

Never let a technician overuse the wax during a treatment! Too much wax can lead to burns or irritation. Don’t be afraid to ask for less—it’ll be safer for your skin.

3.

Don’t use the salon’s towel on your face! Those towels are often reused without proper cleaning between clients. For hygiene, it’s best to bring your own or ask for a freshly laundered one.

4.

Be cautious of “miracle” products! Sometimes salons push products that promise instant results. Be wary, as some of them may not work or can irritate your skin. Stick with what works for you.

5.

Avoid getting your nails done if you have cuts or sores! Nail treatments on broken skin can cause infections or irritation. Wait until your skin heals to avoid any complications.

6.

The nail file your technician is using? Always carefully inspect it yourself! I could get fired for saying this, but those files are often reused without proper sanitization. This increases the risk of spreading infections like fungal nails or even worse. Make sure they’re using a new or properly disinfected file before your appointment begins.

7.

Be careful with “fast” facials. Quick treatments might seem like a great deal, but they can irritate your skin. Skin care takes time, and rushing through it can cause redness or breakouts. Go for quality, not speed!

8.

Be careful with lash tints. Lash tints can make your eyes pop, but if they’re not done right, they can cause irritation or even sting. Sometimes the tint can drip into your eyes, which isn’t fun! Make sure the tech knows what they’re doing, and ask what brand they’re using. If it’s your first time, I’d recommend getting a patch test to be safe.

9.

Never let a hairdresser wash your hair with the salon’s shampoo! For your own sake, it’s better to bring your own. We’re not allowed to tell clients this, but the shampoo bottles in salons are often expired. Using them can strip your hair of moisture and even damage freshly treated or colored hair. It’s safer to stick to a product you trust!