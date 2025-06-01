9 Body Language Signs That Can Tell a Lot About Other People

In movies and TV shows, twirling your hair is often portrayed as flirting. It is especially noticeable when a person looks at you. However, in another situation, for example, at a job interview, this gesture can be interpreted quite differently — as a signal of anxiety, excitement or awkwardness.

Neck rubbing is a common gesture in times of stress and insecurity. People do it unconsciously, especially men, trying to calm themselves down. This gesture is associated with activation of the vagus nerve, which helps to slow the heart rate and relax a little. Regular rubbing of the neck can indicate a tendency to be critical or anxious. It’s important to be able to notice these signals — they can tell you a lot about a person’s inner state, even if words say otherwise.