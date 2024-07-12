9 Clothing Items That Are Best to Avoid When Wearing Jeans

Jeans are an essential part of a modern wardrobe. It might seem that you can combine your favorite pair of jeans with any T-shirt or blouse, and immediately look cool. But to look really stylish, it’s worth considering a few things at once. For example, there are ensembles that are best to avoid.

Jeans + high boots

In recent years, we have often seen this combination at fashion shows. But in ordinary life, jeans tucked into boots look strange and can ruin even a fashionable look. This combination is really outdated.

Jeans + belt with a big buckle

In the aughts, celebrities used to wear jeans with belts that had huge buckles. They are also associated with Westerns, in which sheriffs flaunted big star-shaped badges. But it’s a bad idea to wear this combination now because it looks really strange. According to stylists, it’s best to opt for a more minimalist option.

Skinny jeans + cropped tank top

, © Pexels Carlos Maidana/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

This combination often breaks the proportions of the body and emphasizes the imperfections. Instead, it’s worth wearing voluminous jeans and combining them with a jacket or cardigan. The look will immediately become multi-layered and stylish.

Black jeans + brown belt

Black jeans are a classic, but it’s important to remember that combining them with a brown belt is a bad idea. These colors don’t match and make the look “dirty.” If you want to look stylish, wear a black belt with black jeans.

Jeans + ankle boots

Fashionistas agree that jeans with ankle boots look bad. The whole point is that a gap between jeans and shoes visually shortens the legs. Also, sometimes the fabric can wrinkle above the boots in an unsightly manner.

Jeans + silk blouse

This combination immediately makes you look a few years older. Silk blouses are traditionally considered more formal clothes. Jeans, on the contrary, symbolize casualness and comfort. These 2 items don’t really match in style. If you want to combine jeans with a shirt, it’s best to opt for a cotton one.

Flared jeans + sneakers

According to some stylists, it’s best not to combine these 2 items. Any flats or low heels make the jeans bunch at the bottom and that just looks frumpy. Flared jeans look better with pumps or sandals.

Bright-colored jeans + almost anything

It’s not an easy task to combine bright-colored jeans or those with prints with almost anything. If you are not a professional stylist, it’s best not to buy such jeans at all. Most likely, you will soon get tired of trying to choose a matching top and just put them away to a distant shelf.

Jeans + other denim items

There is a fashion trend called “total denim.” The name speaks for itself — the look consists entirely of denim items. But you should follow this fashion trend with caution. The fact is that you need to choose shades of denim very carefully: a shirt and jeans similar in color won’t look stylish.