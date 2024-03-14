9 Highlights From the Oscars That Had the Audience on the Edge of Their Seats

The Oscars 2024 delivered glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments. The star-studded event featured several highlights that captured the essence of Hollywood’s biggest night. From surprise wins to emotional speeches, the evening was a rollercoaster of emotions.

1. John Cena presented an award with almost no clothes.

The actor, as part of a sketch, went up the stage wearing almost no clothes. He did this to present the winner for the costume design category, but also as a nod to something that had happened in the past at the award show. At the Oscars ceremony of 1974 a man with no clothes on run through the stage consolidating as one of the craziest things to happen at the Oscars.

2. Al Pacino announced Best Picture winner and people got confused.

As Al Pacino appeared at the stage of the Oscars he received a big round of applause. The admiration turned into confusion because the actor presented the winner in an unusual way. It’s not clear if he forgot to read the nominees or if he just decided to go straight to the winner. This left the audience and the attendees confused for a brief moment.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito had a little reunion.

© Twins / Universal Pictures , Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

After 36 years of having worked together in the film Twins, Arnold and Danny reunited to present the winner for the visual effects category. The pair did a skit, bonding over having been Batman’s enemies in the past. Even the former Batman, Michael Keaton, joined the skit for a full reunion.

4. Andrea Bocelli performed alongside his son.

A.M.P.A.S. viaThe Grosby Group / Grosby Group / East News

As a big surprise for the night the singer Andrea Bocelli performed during the «In Memoriam» segment. What not everyone knows is that he sang alongside his son Matteo Bocelli. The pair sang beautifully leaving the audience in awe.

5. Emma Stone’s dress ripped right before her speech.

After being announced as the winner of the best actress category, Emma made the audience know, her dress had suffered a malfunction. According to Stone, her dressed ripped while she was enjoying Ryan Gosling’s performance of «Just Ken.»

6. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo referenced their upcoming movie with their outfits.

, © Wicked / Marc Platt Productions and co-producers PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / East News

The appearance of the Wicked costars at the Academy Awards was nothing short of enchanting. The duo took center stage to present the coveted statuettes for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Erivo, in a nod to her character Elphaba, donned the signature green that has become synonymous with the Wicked Witch of the West. Grande, on the other hand, paid homage to Galinda’s charm, gracing the stage in a stunning pink ensemble that perfectly complemented her co-star.

7. Ryan Gosling’s performance was a nod to Marylin Monroe.

, © Gentlemen Prefer Blondes / Twentieth Century Fox PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / East News

Ryan Gosling’s show-stopping performance of the song I’m Just Ken at the Oscars left the audience in awe, and keen-eyed viewers were treated to a subtle homage to Hollywood’s golden era. In a detail that might have escaped some, Gosling paid a stylish tribute to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic performance in the classic film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Sporting a striking pink outfit and flanked by impeccably dressed men in suits, Gosling’s nod to Monroe’s glamour and charisma was a delightful Easter egg for cinema aficionados.

8. Liza Coshy fell on the red carpet.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / East News

Despite the glitz and glamour, the evening at the Oscars had its share of unexpected moments, and one that had everyone talking was the red carpet mishap involving Liza Koshy. In a surprising turn of events, the charismatic host took an unexpected tumble, turning heads and sparking a wave of social media buzz. While Liza handled the incident with grace and humor, it became an instant memorable moment from the star-studded night.

9. Robert Downey Jr. won an Oscar for the first time.

A.M.P.A.S. viaThe Grosby Group / Grosby Group / East News

In a triumphant moment for one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Robert Downey Jr. secured his first Oscar win in 2024 for his outstanding performance in the film Oppenheimer. The long-awaited recognition came as a testament to Downey Jr.’s remarkable talent and versatility, showcasing his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

