9 Hot Pedicure Trends That Will Take Over Summer 2026, According to Nail Techs

Every summer has its pedicure moment — and the nail techs working through packed appointment books around the world right now are the first to know what summer 2026’s actually is. The unexpected shades taking over. The French pedicure that broke its own rules and became the most requested look of the season. The clients who walked in asking for something safe and left with something that proved safety was the last thing their toes needed.

These are the pedicure trends dominating summer 2026 — discovered in real salons, revealed through real bookings, and delivered by the nail techs who saw what the season would look like before the rest of the world had decided.