A Couple Is the First Indian Family to Adopt a Baby With Down Syndrome, «No One Else Wanted Her»

Every kid, regardless of gender, background, or biological ties, deserves a positive environment to grow and thrive. This feeling has been deeply ingrained in Kavita Baluni’s mind since her teenage years, driving her passion for adoption and creating a loving home for those in need.

How everything started.

The decision to adopt was one that Kavita held close to her heart, even before she met her husband, Himanshu. While it wasn’t a common practice in her family or cultural circle, she couldn’t shake the belief that there were countless children out there longing for a family. So, when Himanshu and her decided to start a family, adoption was the natural choice for them. Their journey took an unexpected turn when they learned about Down Syndrome during their time in the United States. Instead of shying away from the idea, they delved deeper into understanding and embracing it. The more they learned, the more inspired they became to provide a loving home for a child with special needs. They saw no reason why a child with Down Syndrome shouldn’t have the same opportunities and love as any other child.

Their paths led to a 15-month-old baby with Down Syndrome.

However, their families didn’t support them right away. Concerns about risks and future aid were voiced, but they remained firm in their belief that every child deserves a chance at a loving family. Against all odds, they embarked on the journey of adopting a child with special needs. Their search led them to Veda, a 15-month-old girl with Down Syndrome. Her photos touched their hearts, and without hesitation, they knew she was meant to be a part of their family. Despite being the first Indian couple to adopt a child with Down Syndrome, they welcomed Veda into their lives with open arms. «No one else wanted her,» said Kavita.

It wasn’t an easy start.

The early days were filled with challenges as they navigated doctor visits, therapies, and adjustments to their home. Despite not having any heart issues, Veda faces significant challenges with her vision, including nystagmus and strabismus, together with myopia. To address these issues, she wears glasses and undergoes regular patch therapy, aiming to improve her eyesight and visual coordination. Additionally, Veda battles severe hypotonia, progressive losing her muscle tone. It led her to physiotherapy sessions shortly after her arrival home.

But Veda’s resilience made her strong.

Through it all, Veda’s strength and spirit shone bright. Her journey from a fragile 15-month-old unable to support her own neck to a thriving and independent 6-year-old is nothing short of remarkable. Today, she effortlessly swings, balances, and engages in activities that were once unimaginable. Her ability to communicate through speech and her confidence in the water as she swims reflect her determination and resilience. Kavita and Himanshu cherish the moments they spend together, embracing playtime and exploration as they nurture Veda’s curiosity and abilities. Recently, they embarked on the journey of homeschooling, providing Veda with personalized learning experiences that cater to her unique strengths and interests.