A Man Hacked My Son’s Talking Toy to Speak to Him

A UK mom, Kelly Medina Enos, recently had a tech-infused parenting nightmare. Her 4-year-old son, George, was playing with what seemed to be an innocent toy from Amazon. But when George went to bed, the toy started speaking — with a stranger’s voice. This terrifying moment, shared by Enos on TikTok, highlights a growing concern about smart toys and child safety. If you’re thinking of gifting a “connected” toy, here’s why you should think twice.

Are Smart Toys Spying on Your Kids? Here’s What Parents Need to Know

Enos shared her unsettling experience on TikTok, where her video has amassed about 1 million views. She explained that while George was asleep, she heard an unfamiliar male voice emanating from his toy. Initially puzzled, she soon realized that someone had accessed the device’s frequency. “Basically, they aren’t a safe child’s toy, in my opinion,” Enos expressed in her post. “I’m so sorry again that I didn’t make myself more aware of the risks that come with them. If this educates more people, then I’m happy.”

Don’t Let This Happen to Your Child

Smart toys designed to entertain and educate children often carry hidden risks. A recent investigation by the consumer advocacy group Which? revealed that several toys with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity have serious security vulnerabilities, making them susceptible to hackers. In today’s increasingly connected world, these weaknesses are far more than minor flaws, they’re potential entry points for cyber intrusions into a child’s playtime. Despite offering advanced features like interactive games and communication tools, many of these toys fall short on basic security protections. Key Findings from the Investigation: 4 out of 7 tested toys had serious security issues.

had serious security issues. These include popular toys like Furby Connect, i-Que Intelligent Robot, CloudPets, and Toy-Fi Teddy.

Hackers could easily connect to these toys without any passwords, pins, or authentication.

What Went Wrong

Furby Connect

This charming little chatterbox is sold by major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, and Toys R Us. It can pair with any Bluetooth device within a 10 to 30-meter range, but here’s the alarming part, there’s no password protection. This means anyone nearby with a Bluetooth-enabled device could take control of the toy. Imagine your child hearing an unfamiliar voice coming from their Furby, creepy, isn’t it?

This charming little chatterbox is sold by major retailers such as Amazon, Argos, and Toys R Us. It can pair with any Bluetooth device within a 10 to 30-meter range, but here’s the alarming part, there’s no password protection. This means anyone nearby with a Bluetooth-enabled device could take control of the toy. Imagine your child hearing an unfamiliar voice coming from their Furby, creepy, isn’t it? i-Que Intelligent Robot

Marketed as a high-tech marvel, the i-Que robot is available at retailers like Argos and Hamleys. However, its sleek design hides a chilling flaw. Hackers can easily download its companion app, locate nearby i-Que devices, and use them to communicate with unsuspecting children. Disturbingly, the manufacturer, Genesis, has a track record of scrutiny; its My Friend Cayla doll was even banned in Germany due to its potential for spying on kids.

Marketed as a high-tech marvel, the i-Que robot is available at retailers like Argos and Hamleys. However, its sleek design hides a chilling flaw. Hackers can easily download its companion app, locate nearby i-Que devices, and use them to communicate with unsuspecting children. Disturbingly, the manufacturer, Genesis, has a track record of scrutiny; its My Friend Cayla doll was even banned in Germany due to its potential for spying on kids. CloudPets

These cuddly stuffed animals, designed to send and receive voice messages, come with a dangerous oversight: unsecured Bluetooth connections. This vulnerability allows hackers to broadcast unsettling audio messages through the toy’s speaker, turning what should be a comforting bedtime companion into something out of a nightmare.

These cuddly stuffed animals, designed to send and receive voice messages, come with a dangerous oversight: unsecured Bluetooth connections. This vulnerability allows hackers to broadcast unsettling audio messages through the toy’s speaker, turning what should be a comforting bedtime companion into something out of a nightmare. Toy-Fi Teddy

The Toy-Fi Teddy lets children exchange voice messages via a smartphone app, but its lack of authentication makes it alarmingly easy for anyone to send unsolicited messages. A toy meant to bring joy could instead expose kids to unsettling intrusions.

Why This Matters

These toys are more than just fun gadgets; they’re an entry point into your child’s private world. The lack of basic security measures in these products is shocking, especially when they’re designed for the most vulnerable members of society. “Safety and security should be the absolute priority with any toy. If that can’t be guaranteed, then the products should not be sold,” warned Alex Neill from Which?. Retailers like Argos and Amazon, along with manufacturers such as Hasbro, have been called upon to address these issues. Some, like Hasbro, have defended their products, claiming they comply with privacy laws. Still, experts urge parents to remain vigilant.

What Parents Can Do

The good news is that parents can take steps to protect their children: Do Your Homework

Before buying a smart toy, check for online reviews, expert analyses, or watchdog reports about its security. If the toy has been flagged as unsafe, steer clear.

Before buying a smart toy, check for online reviews, expert analyses, or watchdog reports about its security. If the toy has been flagged as unsafe, steer clear. Disable Bluetooth/Wi-Fi When Not in Use

If the toy’s connectivity features aren’t needed, turn them off to minimize the risk of hacking.

If the toy’s connectivity features aren’t needed, turn them off to minimize the risk of hacking. Install Updates Regularly

Many connected toys receive firmware updates to patch vulnerabilities. Make it a habit to check for these updates regularly.

Many connected toys receive firmware updates to patch vulnerabilities. Make it a habit to check for these updates regularly. Teach Your Kids About Safety

Educate your children about the importance of reporting anything unusual, like hearing unfamiliar voices or strange messages coming from their toys.

As technology continues to redefine how kids play, it also brings new challenges that parents need to tackle. While smart toys are undeniably trendy and entertaining, they come with a shared responsibility between manufacturers and parents to ensure safety. Before you wrap up that shiny new tech toy, take a moment to consider: Is this gadget truly as safe as it seems? A quick bit of research now could save you from facing bigger problems down the road. With just a little extra effort, you can ensure your child’s playtime remains joyful, secure, and worry-free. After all, no parent wants to hear their kid ask, “Why is there a weird voice coming from my teddy bear?”