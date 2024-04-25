A Mom Shares That Despite Dual Incomes and Degrees, She Can’t Find a Home: “The Housing Market Is Crazy”

Sarah, a mom from Long Island, NY, shared her frustrations about housing on TikTok. Despite both her and her husband working full-time as a nurse and occupational therapist, which usually pay around $110k-$150k and $100k-$140k in their area, they find it tough to afford a one-bedroom apartment where they live.

In her video, she talked about how crazy expensive the housing market is in their area.

Even with their decent incomes, they’re finding it hard to save up for a house. Sarah mentioned that many homes are being sold for way more than the asking price, and some buyers are skipping inspections. She’s not comfortable with that risk if they decide to buy because she doesn’t want to end up with a money-draining fixer-upper.

Sarah’s concerns about finding affordable housing echo those of many Americans, especially in the face of reports about financial institutions buying up residential properties to convert them into rental units. This trend artificially inflates home values in desirable areas, making it harder for families to afford homes and establish long-term communities. In Sarah’s video, she introduces her rant while holding her baby, highlighting the challenges of raising a family in a one-bedroom apartment in Long Island, New York, where they pay a hefty $3,850 per month in rent.

Sarah is frustrated with the high cost of living in Long Island; her rent doesn’t cover utilities.

© sarahjilllutz / TikTok Becky 15 hours ago I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.



𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow05 - - Reply

Sarah continues to express her frustration with the high cost of living in Long Island, mentioning that the rent she pays is just the base price and doesn’t even cover utilities, gas, electric, trash, and recycling. She emphasizes her desire for a larger space, mentioning wanting a nursery, a toy box, and a dedicated area for her baby’s belongings, as currently, everything is crammed into bins on the floor due to lack of space.

Despite both her and her husband being employed and having degrees, they’ve realized that staying in their current area near family is financially unsustainable. The housing market in New York, known for its high costs, makes it nearly impossible for them to afford a home despite their combined income.

Sarah contrasts Americans buying homes during the Great Depression with today’s challenges.

Sarah points out the stark contrast between the ability of Americans to buy homes during the Great Depression compared to today’s challenges. She expresses a desire for a better quality of life than just working endlessly to pay off a mortgage. As a result, they are considering moving out of state to places like Connecticut or Pennsylvania. Although this decision would mean leaving their family behind. This dilemma reflects a common struggle faced by many families in high-cost housing markets across the United States.

Sarah reflects on the growing difficulty of justifying the financial aspects of living in the US.

Sarah highlights the nightmare scenario they’re facing in the home purchasing process, as they refuse to skip a home inspection despite the pressure to do so in a competitive market. She emphasizes the dilemma of wanting a house to provide a better living space for their family, but being hesitant to take on the risk of buying a home without a thorough inspection. She expresses frustration at the current state of the housing market. Homes are often priced beyond what many can afford, and salaries don’t always align with the cost of living in certain areas. Sarah acknowledges that while their situation may not be the worst, she’s aware that many others are struggling even more to make ends meet.