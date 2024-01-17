A Single Mom Who Gave Birth to Octuplets and Has 14 Kids Shares Her Maternity Experience

Every parent will agree that having a kid brings endless excitement into the home. They bring a mix of emotions and an incredible ability to keep us on our toes. Now, imagine having 14 kids. That’s the world of Nadya Suleman. Her story is a rollercoaster of emotions, and it’s a real-life journey of a supermom.

In 2009, she earned herself a spot in the record books.

Natalie Denise Suleman, often referred to as Octomom, made headlines when she gave birth to the world’s first surviving octuplets in January 2009. This extraordinary event brought her international fame, and the term “Suleman Octuplets” was coined to describe this remarkable occurrence.

She became the mom of the octuplets and her older kids through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Before the arrival of the octuplets, Suleman was already a mother to 6 children.

She wanted to have more children.

Suleman started her IVF journey at 21 in 1997 under the care of Dr. Michael Kamrava. By 2001, she became a mom to Elijah and added Ameerah in 2002. Undeterred, she continued IVF, bringing three more bundles of joy — sons Joshua and Aidan and a set of twins, Calyssa and Caleb.

Following multiple procedures, Suleman became a mom to a total of 6 children, with 4 sons and 2 daughters. However, her journey didn’t end there, and in 2009, she decided to take another significant step.

Bringing eight babies into the world was an incredible feat of courage and strength.

Back in 2009, Nadya Suleman shared that she had six leftover embryos from her earlier IVF treatments. In a bold move, she expressed her desire to have all the remaining embryos transferred into her uterus simultaneously. This decision stood out because women of her age typically opt for a maximum of three embryo transfers.

After successfully giving birth to octuplets, Nadya Suleman gained widespread attention in the media. Unfortunately, public sentiment was predominantly negative, and she even faced threats. Despite the challenges, Suleman was determined to provide for her children independently and had aspirations of returning to school to pursue a master’s degree in counseling.

In an interview, Suleman talked about her journey as a mom. She shared, “I don’t get much sleep, but I’m used to that. Once one of the kids gets up, they all get up. Some nights I don’t sleep at all or as little as half an hour. On good nights, I may get up to 2 full hours. The longest I’ve gone without sleeping is 72 hours. It’s hard, but I’m continuing to move forward with my life and trying to be the best mother I can be.”

Nowadays, the large family is doing well and enjoying life.

These days, Suleman is not just a joyful mom of 14; she also landed a reality TV show deal in the UK. Despite keeping busy with her kids, she keeps everyone updated on her Instagram with entertaining photos and posts.

Taking care of 14 kids is no small feat, and Nadya Suleman responded to curious minds wondering how she juggles the responsibilities of raising such a large family. She’s found solace and a way to channel stress constructively for over three decades—through weightlifting. “Weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets, to maintain my strength and mobility alone,” she wrote.