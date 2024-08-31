A Single Woman Goes Viral for Collecting Baby Clothes Years Before Having Kids

There’s something profoundly human about planning for a future we can’t predict. It’s this very quality that shines through in the story of Nicole, a 27-year-old biomedical engineer with a collection of baby clothes she’s been gathering since childhood.

Nicole’s tale is likely to resonate with many who’ve dreamed about their future families.

“I started my baby clothes collection when I was very, very young,” she shares. “I was maybe 5 or 6 years old when I started collecting the clothes.” Picture that for a moment: a little girl, playing with dolls, already thinking about the babies she might have someday. It’s an image that’s sweet, a little amusing, and deeply touching all at once. Some might raise an eyebrow at the idea of spending over 20 years collecting clothes for children who don’t exist yet. But isn’t this simply one way of holding onto hope, of imagining the future we want? For Nicole, it’s these tiny onesies and cute little shoes. For others, it might be a Pinterest board of dream homes or a savings account labeled “World Travel Fund.” We’re all just trying to make our dreams feel a little more tangible.

What’s particularly heartwarming is Nicole’s dedication to crafting some of these clothes herself.

“My favorite personalized items are the ones I’ve entirely made myself,” she explains. “They’re the ones where I have to challenge myself to learn new techniques.” There’s love in every stitch, hope woven into every seam. It’s not just about the clothes — it’s about the act of creating, of preparing, of pouring oneself into a future that’s yet to come. Of course, it’s worth acknowledging that we live in a world where having children isn’t a given anymore. More and more people are choosing different paths, or waiting longer to start families. And that’s perfectly okay. What’s inspiring about Nicole’s story is that it’s not really about the baby clothes at all. It’s about allowing oneself to dream, to plan, to hope.

Nicole recently started sharing her collection online, and the response has been illuminating.

“It’s been really fun,” she says. “A lot of the comments have been very positive... it’s brought me a lot of happiness.” In a world where people are often judged for their choices, there’s something brave about putting one’s dreams out there for everyone to see. The future, of course, is unpredictable. There’s no knowing for certain if Nicole will have children someday. Life has a way of taking us down unexpected paths. But that’s not really the point. What matters is that she’s allowed herself to hope, to plan, to dream big. And in doing so, she’s inspired others to share their own hopes and dreams.

“I just really hope that my future kids feel the same love that I felt gathering all these items for them,” Nicole says. “And not just in the material way, but knowing how much they’ve been on my mind, how much I’ve expected them.”

Isn’t that, in the end, what we all want? To love and be loved? To create a future filled with joy and possibility? So here’s to Nicole and her baby clothes collection. Here’s to all of us, with our dreams and plans and hopes for the future. May we all find the courage to nurture our aspirations, whatever they may be. And may we create a world where every dream — of parenthood or otherwise — has room to grow.