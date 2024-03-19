A Teen Finds Out a Longtime Friend of 10 Years Is Actually an Actor Hired by His Relative

A teen from New York surprised TikTok users with a story about his best friend being a hired actor. Lawson Spolansky, who calls himself an «embarrassing best friend» on TikTok, recently shared a story about who his supposed best friend really was.

Meet Lawson Spolansky.

In a video that has now hit over a million views, Spolansky shared a story dating back to 2012 when he was just five years old and dealing with some social and behavioral issues at school. One day in July, while playing on the playground, Spolansky took a tumble off the monkey bars and got hurt. A blonde boy approached and started teasing him, but the two boys ended up hanging out together.

The next September, Spolansky was surprised to find the same blonde boy, who he later called Dexter, sitting beside him in school. Over the years, their friendship grew stronger, and Spolansky also started feeling more comfortable and improving in school.

In the following years, the situation got even more intriguing.

Skipping ahead to 2018, Dexter told Spolansky that he wanted to treat him to a trip to Paris, Spain, and Universal California using birthday money he had saved up. He urged Spolansky to start planning for the trip. However, just a day later, Dexter began giving strange excuses for why they couldn’t go.

Spolansky was shocked when he later saw a photo on Instagram showing Dexter and Spolansky’s own aunt hanging out in Hollywood. Confused, Spolansky confronted Dexter and his aunt, only to be brushed off with claims of miscommunication. Fast-forward to 2021, Spolansky’s then-boyfriend was working as a pool boy for Dexter’s supposed mom. However, during his time there, he discovered that the woman wasn’t Dexter’s mom at all but rather his agent.

So Dexter was actually his auntie’s bestie.

In his video, Spolansky stunned viewers by revealing that his aunt was actually best friends with Dexter’s real mom, whom he had never met. To make things even more complicated, he said that his therapist was the sister of Dexter’s agent.

Feeling shattered and struggling with trust issues, Spolansky expressed his disbelief at discovering that his supposed friend had been paid. He confessed that he felt like he had never truly experienced genuine friendship. The revelation left viewers shocked, with some comparing the situation to «The Truman Show» and others expressing sympathy for Spolansky’s childhood innocence being exploited by adults.

However, some viewers were skeptical of Spolansky’s story and tried to find inconsistencies in his account.

One person argued that because he was only 5 years old at the time, Spolansky couldn’t possibly remember the sequence of events so vividly. Additionally, Spolansky’s aunt reportedly denied the claims.

In response to the critics, Spolansky expressed his hurt. He stated, «It hurts me that people truly believe I would want to make up something so horrific. I am trying to be vulnerable here and share some real feelings.»