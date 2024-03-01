A Woman Refuses to Shave or Shower Because It Is a «Waste of Time»

While techniques for removing body hair remain widely favored, an increasing number of women are opting to forego the razor and embrace their natural bodies. A TikToker who goes under the name of Hairy Cherry decided to completely ditch the razor and embrace her natural body as well. And she also admitted to not showering every day, as she thinks the activity is pointless.

A woman made some shocking confessions on TikTok.

Cherry, a TikTok creator hailing from the United States and known by the username Hairy Cherry, has amassed a substantial audience exceeding 10,000 followers on various social media platforms. Notably, she boldly showcases her body hair in several videos, affirming her pride in this aspect of herself. The influencer has also made some surprising admission about her everyday life.

She thinks that shaving and showering are usually a waste of time.

In response to inquiries regarding her decision not to shave, Cherry’s most recent video featured her lip-syncing to an audio clip stating, “Absolute waste of time, so boring!” The caption accompanying the clip humorously questioned the necessity of daily showers, suggesting, “Who has all the time for an everything shower every day?” Embracing her choice to not shower daily, she encouraged her followers to conserve water and embrace their natural hair.

In another video, she candidly addressed comments about her choice to keep her body hair, stating, «I’m a hairy girl. Of course, people are gonna ask if I shower.» She further remarked, «I’m a hairy girl. Of course, everyone assumes that I smell bad.»

Not everyone was on board with the woman’s lifestyle.

Some of the commenters under her videos praised Cherry for her confidence in her natural body, but not everyone was impressed. Among those supporting her choices, were people who wrote «Body hair is normal for girls and guys, why is this such a big deal?» and «Wish I had the confidence to do this.» But some other netizens wrote that Cherry’s body hair looked ’disgusting’ or ’unkempt’. But despite the conflicting opinions, Cherry knows that what truly matters is her feeling good in her body, whether shaved or unshaved.