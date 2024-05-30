A Woman Sent Her Twin to Work Instead of Herself, but Got Caught Because of One Serious Mistake

Ari Chance, a TikToker, wanted a break from work last month, but her boss denied her request for leave. Faced with this setback, Ari and her twin sister Noe came up with a plan. According to a video they posted on their shared TikTok and Instagram page, Noe would go to work pretending to be Ari.

In the video, Noe is shown driving to Ari’s workplace, with a caption that read: “Me replacing my twin at work while she’s on a trip because her leave request got denied.” Viewers loved the idea. One commenter wrote, “Yes, we all should have a doppelgänger for these purposes.” However, things didn’t go as smoothly as planned. In an update shared later, Ari revealed that her boss had seen the video. She posted another video with the caption: “My boss saw the video my twin posted while covering for me at work.” “We messed up,” the twins added in the clip.

In the update, Ari showed an email from her boss, who was not pleased. The email described the twins’ plan as a “slap in the face” to Ari’s coworkers and the company. The boss wrote, “Your actions not only reflect poorly on yourself but also tarnish the reputation of our company. This level of disregard for protocol and decorum is frankly shocking and will not be tolerated.” The email also warned Ari that any further misconduct would result in serious consequences, including possible disciplinary action.

Fans of the TikTok account were surprised by the update. Some viewers questioned whether the email was real, while others focused on the boss’s stern language. One viewer commented, “Disappointed regards is my new favorite signature.” Another asked Ari, “I NEED to know what your response to this is because WHAT.”