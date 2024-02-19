A Woman With a Rare Birthmark Wants All People to Normalize Being Different, “I Grew Up Without Seeing Anyone Like Me”

In the vast world of social media, where trends come and go with lightning speed, a 20-year-old woman is using her platform to shed light on a rare condition. Meet Gloria Aste, whose mission on TikTok is to create awareness for giant congenital melanocytic nevus (CMN), a birthmark often mistaken for a tattoo.

Her goals

Gloria’s journey into the world of social media advocacy began with a simple desire—to be open about her rare condition. Growing up, she rarely saw anyone who looked like her represented in the media. Now, with a growing following on TikTok, she’s changing that narrative, one video at a time. Her goal is not only to raise awareness, but also to inspire others with similar conditions to embrace their uniqueness.

What CMN is.

Congenital melanocytic nevus is described as a benign malformation resulting from the faulty development of pigment cells created in the embryo. It’s a condition that affects individuals from birth, with the birthmark growing as they do. For Gloria, her CMN covers a significant portion of her chest, back, and arm. Though Gloria’s specific congenital melanocytic nevus doesn’t require extensive maintenance, she understands the importance of basic care. Her routine primarily involves keeping that area of her body well moisturized and protected from the sun’s harmful rays. It’s crucial to recognize that not all cases of CMN are as benign as Gloria’s. Some may indicate a condition called neurocutaneous melanosis, which can have more serious implications affecting the spine and brain.

The challenges she faces.

While Gloria takes pride in flaunting her birthmark on TikTok, she also has difficulties. Gloria remembers that she grew up with people constantly asking her questions about her skin. People used to ask if she colored on herself, for example. However, as he has gotten older, most people assumed that it was a blackout tattoo. Despite her efforts to educate her audience, she also often encounters inappropriate comments from strangers online. They go from questions about her body to offensive remarks. However, she handles these with grace, acknowledging the ignorance and lack of education that often underlie such comments. Reflecting on her experiences, Gloria remains firm. She mentioned that she doesn’t get bothered by the meaner comments because she thinks it’s easy to hide behind a screen and say whatever people want with no consequences.