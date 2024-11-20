''Ageless!'' At 57, Nicole Kidman's Youthful Look Stuns People During Her Latest Appearance

Nicole Kidman exuded elegance and radiance as she attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday night. The 57-year-old star captivated everyone in a striking, figure-hugging red gown that turned heads and set hearts racing.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

The prestigious GQ Men of the Year Awards in its 27th annual edition was hosted in collaboration with Jo Malone London, unfolded at The Roof Gardens in West London. At 57, Nicole Kidman, serving as both co-host and cover star, stunned in a form-fitting gown featuring intricate corset-style lace accents at the back.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News , Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

The star's appearance at the event was described as ''ageless,'' and people were quick to note how even more stunning Nicole gets as time passes by. An admirer noted, ''Love this! Kidman, effortlessly chic and outshining all others. Iconic and brave as always.'' Another added, ''She’s a beautiful, stunning, talented lady.''

Kidman looks very different in this most recent public appearance, compared to her look earlier this month, where she unveiled a strikingly different look at the premiere of Spellbound in New York. The actress had brought back her signature curly locks, styled in a vibrant strawberry blonde shade reminiscent of her early career.



Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

The transformation delighted many fans, with some expressing a preference for this nostalgic look over her usual blonde style, as one fan had noted, ''I'm glad she went back to red hair. The blonde hair didn't go well with her light skin color. It washed her out too much.''

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

We believe Nicole Kidman is so striking that every hairstyle and color suits her flawlessly. The Babygirl actress has been a constant presence on the red carpet this year, turning heads with her stunning looks. Back in October, her backless red carpet outfit caused quite a stir. Take a look here!