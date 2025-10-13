AI Imagined What Kids of Iconic Movie Couples Would Look Like, and the Result Is Overwhelmingly Cute

Many love stories in movies end at the most intriguing point, so the viewers can only imagine what happens to the heroes after that. But what if the lives of the characters continued off-screen and they started a family? What if Rose and Jack or Harley Quinn and the Joker had children? We decided to speculate on this topic and used AI to find out what their offspring might look like. Would you like to see if these “movie children” resemble their famous parents?

Titanic (1997) — Rose and Jack

The Notebook (2004) — Allie and Noah

Suicide Squad (2016) — Harley Quinn and Joker

The Taming of the Scoundrel (1980) — Elia and Lisa

Pretty Woman (1990) — Edward and Vivian

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) — Andy and Benjamin

Sex and the City (1998-2004) — Carrie and Mr. Big

Sex and the City (1998-2004) — Samantha and Smith

Barbie (2023) — Barbie and Ken

© Barbie / Warner Bros., AI-generated image

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) — Gamora and Quill

Game of Thrones (2011-2019) — Jon Snow and Daenerys

Bridgerton (2020—) — Penelope and Colin

© Bridgerton / Shondaland, AI-generated image

Wednesday (2022—) — Wednesday and Tyler

© Wednesday / MGM Television, AI-generated image

The Harry Potter franchise (2001-2011) — Hagrid and Madam Maxime

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — Kylo Ren and Rey

La La Land (2016) — Mia and Sebastian

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) — Coriolanus and Lucy Gray

Fight Club (1999) — Marla and the Narrator

Severance (2022—) — Mark S and Helly R

© Severance / Fifth Season, AI-generated image

Emily in Paris (2020—) — Emily and Alfie

© Emily in Paris / Jax Media, AI-generated image

So what do you think, do these “kids” resemble their parents?

We love to stir things up in this way: changing characters’ appearances, replacing actors; and now, we’ve decided to help these couples have offspring. If you’re also curious to see such experiments, here are more articles.

Preview photo credit Il bisbetico domato / Capital Film, AI-generated image, Sex and the City / Home Box Office (HBO), AI-generated image

