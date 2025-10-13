AI Imagined What Kids of Iconic Movie Couples Would Look Like, and the Result Is Overwhelmingly Cute

Many love stories in movies end at the most intriguing point, so the viewers can only imagine what happens to the heroes after that. But what if the lives of the characters continued off-screen and they started a family? What if Rose and Jack or Harley Quinn and the Joker had children? We decided to speculate on this topic and used AI to find out what their offspring might look like. Would you like to see if these “movie children” resemble their famous parents?
Titanic (1997) — Rose and Jack
The Notebook (2004) — Allie and Noah
Suicide Squad (2016) — Harley Quinn and Joker
The Taming of the Scoundrel (1980) — Elia and Lisa
Pretty Woman (1990) — Edward and Vivian
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) — Andy and Benjamin
Sex and the City (1998-2004) — Carrie and Mr. Big
Sex and the City (1998-2004) — Samantha and Smith
Barbie (2023) — Barbie and Ken
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) — Gamora and Quill
Game of Thrones (2011-2019) — Jon Snow and Daenerys
Bridgerton (2020—) — Penelope and Colin
Wednesday (2022—) — Wednesday and Tyler
The Harry Potter franchise (2001-2011) — Hagrid and Madam Maxime
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — Kylo Ren and Rey
La La Land (2016) — Mia and Sebastian
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) — Coriolanus and Lucy Gray
Fight Club (1999) — Marla and the Narrator
Severance (2022—) — Mark S and Helly R
Emily in Paris (2020—) — Emily and Alfie
So what do you think, do these “kids” resemble their parents?
We love to stir things up in this way: changing characters’ appearances, replacing actors; and now, we’ve decided to help these couples have offspring. If you’re also curious to see such experiments, here are more articles.