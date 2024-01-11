Amal Clooney Was Heavily Criticized for One Body Feature, George’s Response Is the Sweetest

Many of us have been following the love story of George and Amal Clooney since their relationship started in 2014. Being a beloved of a Hollywood A-lister means both a ton of admiration and a ton of criticism for Amal Clooney. She often faces negative comments about her appearance, with people commenting the tiniest details in her body and outfits. But her spouse, George, knows how to deal with all this dirty staff and protect his wife from all evil that comes from people.

Being a wife of a Hollywood star has been quite a challenge for Amal.

Many celebrities, like Bono, Oprah, and Angelina Jolie, had already been quite famous before they actually became humanitarians and advocates. It’s vice versa for Amal Clooney, who had been a superstar before she married George, but in her own field, that was far from Hollywood fame. The woman had been a respected international human-rights lawyer before she tied the knot with a Hollywood A-lister. Amal has now become one of the world’s most recognizable faces, and this added up some challenges to her life. Mrs. Clooney is now struggling to be seen and heard not as a celebrity wife, but as a real professional, who has been pursuing a successful career. She has to keep many facts from her life private, like the one that she was expecting twins. But at the same time, this all has improved her ability to turn people’s attention to certain groups of people, whom she helps, and who’re one of the most important aspects of her main job.

Amal’s work as a human rights lawyer is serious and worthy, but people keep talking mainly about her looks and outfits. There’s a certain stigma that she’s “Too beautiful to be a serious lawyer,” and people tend to think about her only from the prospective of her famous husband’s achievements. But there’s an opinion that a lot of women find her simply intimidating. Apart from the perfect looks and a successful career, she’s married to a rich and famous man who stands for her work, and she’s a working mom, too.

Amal Clooney is being criticized, and some people don’t select words to offend her.

After Amal married George, this has immediately put her under a microscope. The woman has faced her fair share of negative comments, both about her outfits and her appearance, since she became a half of Hollywood’s very famous couple. Social media trolls often attack her on different platforms. Some years ago, there appeared an article by Elle magazine, named “54 Times Amal Clooney Looked Just Stunning”. The article spoke primarily about Amal’s sense of style and showed the readers how she selected her outfits for different occasions. Then, a Twitter user wrote, “She’s lovely, but she has sticky icky skinny legs, ugly shapeless sticks.” And another user supported this vile criticism, saying that they’re baffled at the fact that George Clooney chose Amal to be his wife, claiming that “she looks like an ugly man.”

But she knows how to cope with all the negativity with dignity.

Amal has always handled uncomfortable situations and criticism with grace. Another case of an inappropriate reaction from the side of other people was when Amal was standing up in Europe’s human rights court representing Armenia in a legal case. And then a journalist asked her a question that she least expected in that situation. She was asked what she had chosen to wear. Amal didn’t hesitate and brilliantly replied to an out-of-place question. She simply pointed to her legal robes and said jokingly, “I’m wearing Ede & Ravenscroft.”

George Clooney doesn’t stand aside and keeps defending his wife in the sweetest way possible.

George, in his turn, has a powerful weapon against all trolls and naysayers, and these are his words of love for his wife, which he’s never tired of saying publicly. He keeps praising his wife for everything in his interviews, and he puts her above everything. In one of his interviews he mentioned that it’s not she, who needs to be addressed as “George Clooney’s wife”, but it’s him, who was addressed as “Amal Clooney’s husband”. He keeps saying that Amal is someone who he would absolutely trade his life for, and that she’s not only the perfect mother and wife, but a beautiful woman and his best partner in everything.

The only thing that George allows himself to criticize about Amal, are her cooking skills. He speaks about it in a joking way, even highlighting what a busy life his wife has. In one of his interviews, he said that his wife is a brilliant lawyer, and he considers her one of the great advocates of the world. While she takes on the most complicated cases and shines in courts with her winning speeches and strategies, George admitted he’d better be doing the cooking, or their whole family would die.