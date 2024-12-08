Amber Heard Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby at Age 38

Amber Heard, best known for her role as Mera in Aquaman, is expanding her family! The actress is expecting her second child and is overjoyed by the exciting new chapter in her life.

38-year-old Amber Heard is pregnant with baby number two. “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” a source revealed. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” they added.

Already a proud mom to her 3-year-old daughter Oonagh, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021, Heard has always embraced motherhood on her terms. Reflecting on her journey, she revealed that becoming a mother was a decision she made independently, “I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my terms.” She added, “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Since Oonagh’s birth, Heard has shared heartwarming glimpses of her life as a single mom, describing herself as a “multitasking mama” and both “the mom and the dad.”

Heard, who previously faced a highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022, relocated to Madrid, Spain, to embrace a quieter life. After the trial, she told NBC News that she was excited to fully focus on her role as a mother without the distractions of legal battles.