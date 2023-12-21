An Empowered Mother Graduates With Her 10-Day-Old Baby Tucked in Her Graduation Gown

A 24-year-old mother, Grace Szymchack, defied expectations as she proudly walked across the stage to receive her college diploma. She held an unexpected but cherished guest in her graduation gown — a 10-day-old baby girl named Annabelle.

Originally planning to graduate from Ferris State University on December 15 followed by a scheduled C-section the following Monday, Grace Szymchack’s plans took an unexpected turn when Annabelle arrived early on December 6. Undeterred by the surprise, Szymchack remained determined to celebrate her academic achievement with her peers. “I’d worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class...so I just brought her to graduation with me,” shared Szymchack.