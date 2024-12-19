Angelina Jolie Makes a Rare Appearance With Daughter Zahara, and a Fan Found a Curious Thing

Angelina Jolie and her 19-year-old daughter Zahara turned heads during a stylish outing in Paris. Zahara, who has stayed out of the spotlight for years, looked noticeably different, sparking plenty of buzz as Angelina continues her latest film project.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Angelina Jolie and her 19-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt turned heads in Paris, just after Angelina wrapped filming for her upcoming French film Stitches. The pair effortlessly blended elegance and casual charm, with Angelina donning a sleek black coat, open-toe heels, and a tan leather handbag. Zahara coordinated in a chic white and black top, tan coat, and light blue jeans, completing her look with white sneakers and a matching tan handbag.

Angelina Jolie’s 21-year-old son, Pax, also tagged along during the Paris visit, joining his mom and sister as she juggled family time and work on set. But fans couldn’t help but zero in on Zahara and Angelina, pointing out their striking resemblance on social media. One fan wrote on social media, “Wow! She and her adoptive daughter have the same facial structure.”

Invision/Invision/East News

Reactions flooded social media, with some keeping it short and sweet by dropping heart and smiley emojis, while others turned the spotlight on Zahara. Many commented on her growing fame and wondered how she’s adjusting to life in the public eye as the daughter of such a huge star. Plenty of fans also took a moment to praise Angelina’s elegance and her clear bond with her kids.