Angelina Jolie Says She “Lost the Ability to Live” After Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about how tough it’s been since she and Brad Pitt went their separate ways a few years back. Remember when they were Hollywood’s power couple? Times change, but not the pain that comes with it, the emotions and hardships remain. Jolie spoke openly about the genuine struggles she faced beyond the media headlines and constant paparazzi attention, balancing personal feelings with public scrutiny.

The whole divorce process significantly exhausted her.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News , Cash Bonnie/CNP/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Angelina Jolie has opened up about the profound impact of her divorce from Brad Pitt, emphasizing how it deeply affected her well-being. She candidly expressed that it exhausted her immensely, leading her to feel disconnected from a sense of normalcy. She emotionally shared that the experience drained her so much that she “lost the ability to live a normal life.” The split between Jolie and Pitt dates back to 2016, and reflecting on her emotional state, Jolie conveyed a sense of prolonged unease, stating, “I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade.” While she chose not to delve deeper into specifics, her sentiments shed light on the enduring complexities and personal tolls of navigating such high-profile separations.

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/East News

Jolie got real about feeling really down, shedding light on the profound changes she’s experienced post-divorce. The freedom she once had to live and travel without constraints seems to have vanished. She candidly shared the physical toll stress has taken on her, revealing fluctuating blood sugar levels and a bout with Bell’s palsy just before her divorce. In the glittery world of Hollywood, maintaining a genuine social life has become nearly impossible for her due to the constant scrutiny and attention. This realization has prompted her to lean towards spending more time in Cambodia, seeking a deeper sense of authenticity and peace. Reflecting on her journey, Jolie expressed that Hollywood’s superficiality contrasts starkly with her upbringing, emphasizing that if she were embarking on her career today, she might not choose acting. “When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much,” she said.

They never revealed the reason for their divorce.

Celebrity Monitor, PacificCoastN/EAST NEWS

Their high-profile split was not only about the end of a romantic relationship but also marked the beginning of a tumultuous legal battle. The incident aboard their private jet, where Pitt allegedly had an altercation with one of his children, became the focal point of intense media scrutiny. While some sources painted a picture of Pitt losing his temper, others suggested a more complex dynamic involving family disputes. Amidst the media frenzy, Brad Pitt took a moment of introspection, acknowledging his struggles with addictions. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, emerged as a pillar of strength for her family amidst the divorce drama. While initially maintaining a private stance on the separation, she eventually broke her silence in 2017, expressing hope for her family’s resilience through the challenging times. In subsequent interviews, Jolie emphasized that her decision to separate from Pitt was made in the best interest of their children. She highlighted the importance of focusing on their healing and protecting them from the distorted narratives perpetuated by the media.

Her kids are now her “closest friends”.

Over time, Jolie and Pitt have prioritized co-parenting and adjusting to life post-divorce, with the specifics of their separation remaining private. Despite the hurdles, their goal remains to provide stability and love to their family as they look towards a positive future. After navigating the complexities of her divorce, Angelina has directed her attention to her own well-being and that of her family. She often discusses her close bond with her six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, whom she also considers as dear friends. Recognizing the challenges they’ve encountered, both in the public eye and privately, she underscores their need for healing. Furthermore, Jolie has pointed out that many of her intimate friends are refugees. This fact speaks volumes about her empathy, understanding, and commitment to global issues.

Brad is now in a relationship with a woman who bears a resemblance to Angelina.

© Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo , Quoin Pics/Everett Collection/East News Quoin Pics/Everett Collection/East News

While the end of his relationship with Angelina Jolie left many fans heartbroken, Pitt seems to have embarked on a fresh journey with Ines de Ramon, a relationship that has captivated public interest. The striking resemblance between de Ramon and Jolie hasn’t escaped the eyes of keen observers. A sentiment echoed by many. But beyond mere physical similarities, it’s clear that Pitt’s connection with de Ramon runs deep. Their love story, as pieced together by insiders and public sightings, paints a picture of both Pitt and de Ramon seem to have found stability and joy in their relationship. Having been together for over a year, the couple’s bond appears to be strengthening. Sources close to the actor emphasize the significance of this relationship in Pitt’s life, marking it as his “first proper relationship since the divorce” from Jolie. Public appearances have further solidified their relationship status. A notable instance was their joint presence at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. Although the duo refrained from posing together for the cameras, their affectionate demeanor didn’t go unnoticed. Engaging in light-hearted moments, laughter, and seemingly enjoying the company of those around them, Pitt and de Ramon exuded an aura of contentment.

Angelina is making less movie since she divorced from Brad.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/East News , SAUL LOEB/AFP/East News

Over the past seven years, Angelina Jolie has deliberately reduced her film engagements, emphasizing roles that don’t demand extensive shoots. This shift aligns with personal healing and self-discovery journeys she’s undergone, with hints of feeling disconnected from herself for nearly a decade. While Atelier Jolie, her fashion endeavor, serves as a therapeutic creative outlet, it also symbolizes her forward-facing aspirations, aiming to transform various facets of her life.

Access Hollywood/Ferrari Press/East News

Furthermore, Jolie’s recent roles, both as an actor and voice artist, indicate a deliberate shift towards projects that resonate with her artistic sensibilities and values. Her upcoming portrayal of Maria Callas suggests a return to more profound, character-driven narratives, reflecting her evolution as an artist. This deliberate reduction in film engagements isn’t just about career adjustments. It intricately ties with personal challenges, especially with revelations around the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt and the notable plane incident that catalyzed their divorce. These events seem pivotal, steering Jolie towards prioritizing personal well-being over an all-consuming film trajectory.

Angelina candidly discussed various aspects of her life and the significant changes she’s experienced, but one constant remains: her deep love for her children.