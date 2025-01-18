Artist Redesigns Disney Characters to Fit Today’s Beauty Standards

A talented artist, known as @lexisvanhecke on TikTok, is captivating audiences with her reimagined Disney characters, giving them glow-ups that align with modern beauty standards. Lexis uploaded her creations to TikTok, where her videos quickly went viral, with one reaching an astonishing 24 million views. Fans are praising her creativity and the diversity in her designs, though some debate whether these contemporary makeovers stray too far from the timeless charm of the originals.

1. Aladdin

The street-smart hero of Agrabah received a daring transformation that left fans in awe. The artist adorned Aladdin with tattoos, a lip piercing, and an earring, instantly adding an edgy vibe. His signature black hair was reimagined in a striking purple hue, making him look more like a modern-day rebel. The video showcasing Aladdin’s transformation quickly went viral, racking up an astonishing 17 million views and sparking conversations about his bold new look.

2. Yzma

Yzma, the villainous fashionista from The Emperor’s New Groove, was given a chic and glamorous makeover that’s worlds away from her animated appearance. The artist added large hoop earrings, fuller lips, perfectly manicured nails, and a stylish bandana to her look. Her formerly wild hair was tamed into soft, bouncy curls, giving her an entirely new level of sophistication. Fans were delighted to see Yzma’s dramatic glow-up, with many praising the artist’s creativity.

3. Tiana

The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana was transformed with a trendy and playful twist. Her hair was styled into tight curls, adorned with colorful clips that added a youthful flair. She also received a delicate nose piercing and intricate tattoos that made her look effortlessly modern. The video of Tiana’s makeover resonated with fans, amassing 11 million views as viewers admired her updated, vibrant aesthetic.

4. Snow white

Snow White underwent one of the most dramatic transformations, trading her classic look for a bold, goth-inspired style. Her new look featured two pigtails, a departure from her iconic bob, along with a dark choker that completed her edgy appearance. Fans couldn’t get enough of the unexpected makeover, as the video garnered 7 million views. The artist’s ability to give Snow White a modern twist while maintaining her charm was widely applauded.

5. Moana

The ocean-loving Moana embraced a sleek and contemporary style with a shorter, pointier haircut that radiated confidence. The addition of a nose piercing further accentuated her modern glow-up. Though her transformation was subtler compared to others, it still left an impression, with her video gathering 1 million views. Fans appreciated the fresh, minimalist approach to her character.

6. Mulan

Mulan’s transformation leaned heavily into goth aesthetics, featuring sharp bangs, a mouth piercing, and a sheer mesh top that exuded rebellious energy. The updated look was both striking and unconventional, capturing the essence of a modern-day warrior. While her video received 1 million views, fans were quick to comment on how the transformation perfectly balanced Mulan’s strong-willed personality with contemporary trends.

7. Belle

Belle, the book-loving heroine from Beauty and the Beast, stunned fans with her vibrant purple hair, straightened. Her look was completed with heavy eyeliner and a chic choker, giving her a bold, modern edge. The transformation video attracted 9 million views, with fans marveling at how the artist’s reimagining added a fresh twist to Belle’s classic elegance.