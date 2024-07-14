Body Positive Influencer Goes Viral by Revealing Unfiltered Beauty

Karina Irby, a leading body-positive influencer and swimwear brand owner, once again celebrated her natural physique in a series of bold photos on Instagram. The model shared images of herself in a bikini at the beach, emphasizing her confidence and commitment to authenticity.

In the photos, Irby proudly displayed her barely-covered derrière, arching her back and gazing at the horizon, radiating body confidence and self-love. Her caption underlined her dedication to realness, stating, “No filters. No lighting. Just me. A kind reminder that we all need to see more frequently.”

The post swiftly garnered an outpouring of support from her followers, many applauding her for her boldness and authenticity. One fan commented, “Gorgeous inside and out,” while another added, “Love love love love love! It’s all about feeling good and connecting with the beach in whatever form people want to.” Another admirer expressed gratitude for her realness, saying, “That peach is peaching. Thank you for being authentic and a beautiful soul. You really do inspire people, and I know the trolls are trolls. But we, 99 percent of us, appreciate you and see you.”

This isn’t the first time Karina has made headlines. Previously, she shared a post directly addressing the negative comments about her online presence. The video featured Irby in a neon green cutaway bikini, joyfully laughing and frolicking along the beach. Accompanying the video was a screenshot of a particularly harsh message from a detractor: “She is the single most cringe and unbearable influencer out there. Constantly tries to make herself look ugly and obese despite being a blonde girl just to cause a stir on Instagram.”

Despite the harsh criticism, Karina continues to enjoy the beach, showing that negative comments haven’t dampened her spirit. In the caption, she delivers a powerful clap back to her critics: “You’re mistaking my self-love and acceptance for ’cringe’ and that sounds like a YOU problem.” Karina elaborates on the issue, questioning why people are so afraid of seeing others let loose and have fun. “I get judged if I stand around and pose like a ’good, well-behaved girl,’” she writes, pointing out the double standards she faces. She further explains that whether she’s posing or dancing around, criticism seems inevitable. In her heartfelt message, Karina encourages people to “stay in their lane” and refrain from sharing negative opinions about strangers online. “Stop sharing your negative opinions of strangers you’ve never met before on the internet,” she asserts. She ends her post with a bold declaration of self-love: “I LOVE ME! And I like that I just want to make people smile and feel good. You should try it too.”