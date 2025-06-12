Brad Pitt Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce from Angelina Jolie—and People Can’t Stop Saying the Same Thing
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have always captivated Hollywood’s attention. Yet, since their divorce, both have remained remarkably private about their split. Now, in a rare and candid confession that has surprised many, the usually reserved Brad Pitt has finally opened up about the separation.
Brad Pitt usually keeps his private life under wraps, especially after his divorce from Angelina Jolie. For years, he kept quiet about their split, dealing with everything behind courtroom doors. But now, he’s finally talking.
In a recent interview about his new movie F1, Pitt was asked about his divorce from Jolie, which was finalized in December after eight long years. And what he said about feeling “relief” might surprise you.
“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt said. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”
He did seem to have a stronger reaction, though, to a follow-up question about whether his first public appearance with his partner Ines de Ramon at the 2024 British Grand Prix in July was on purpose.
“Nah, dude, it’s not that calculated. If you’re living—oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.” This comment from Pitt, 61, came about six months after he and Angelina Jolie, 50, finally wrapped up their divorce.
In 2017, Jolie herself broke her silence about handling the split, saying, “I’ve been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I’m getting better at all three,” she said. She added that this had been “the hardest time” for her family, but emphasized that both she and Pitt were trying to navigate the aftermath in a healthy way. “We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal.”
Pitt and Jolie share six kids: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 20; Shiloh, 19; and 18-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. While Pitt’s recent confession about his divorce got people talking, many found themselves looking back at his past. Some openly expressed how much they missed him and Angelina Jolie as a couple, with comments like, “I miss Angelina and Brad Pitt together” and “I don’t care what people say in here I still miss Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.”
Interestingly, this reflection also led some to remember his earlier relationship with Jennifer Aniston. Comments such as, “I still miss the Brad and Jen era.” “These two deserve each other he definitely should have stayed with gorgeous Jennifer,” “He should have stayed with beautiful Jennifer Aniston,” and “Get back with Jennifer” clearly show a strong feeling of nostalgia for that past pairing among certain observers.
There have been some recent changes in the family’s names, too. On her 18th birthday in May 2024, Shiloh dropped her hyphenated last name, successfully petitioning to legally change it to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.