Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Daughter Makes Red Carpet Debut (She is the Exact Copy of Her Dad)

The 48-year-old actor Bradley Cooper graced the red carpet at the premiere of his newest film, Maestro, and was photographed alongside his charming 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he co-parents with his ex, Irina Shayk.

Cooper beamed with joy as he held onto his daughter’s hand while they posed for photographs. Lea wore a stylish Dolce & Gabbana leopard print chiffon dress paired with sparkling gold flats, accentuating her ensemble with a red purse. Her father was dressed in a dark blue suit for the event.



It was the first red carpet debut from little Lea. And needless to say, she looks exactly like her dad.

Bradley successfully manages the balance between fatherhood and a hectic schedule. “He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work,” Irina Shayk commented on him. The actor also expressed that becoming a father shifted his perspective on life: “Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being,” he shared.

The well-known actor and stunning model were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019. Despite their breakup, Bradley and Irina remain devoted parents to their daughter and are frequently seen spending time together. In August 2023, Shayk and Cooper took a joint summer vacation, reinforcing the idea that maintaining a warm relationship as ex-partners is achievable.