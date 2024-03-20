Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Autism as an Adult
Tallulah Willis recently shared for the first time that she was diagnosed with autism as an adult. The 30-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed this on Instagram last week, posting a childhood video of herself touching her dad’s head during an interview.
Tallulah Willis is talking about something important that she learned about herself later in life.
She shared a video on Instagram from when she was a kid at an event with her dad, Bruce Willis. In the video, she’s playing with his ear while he’s being interviewed on the red carpet.
In a funny caption, she revealed that she was recently diagnosed with autism. She said, «Tell me you’re autistic without telling me you’re autistic 😂.»
When someone asked if she was diagnosed as a child, she replied that this was the first time she was talking about it publicly. She found out this summer, and it’s made a big difference in her life. She even called herself «neurospicy» in another comment.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a term used for a wide variety of conditions where people might have difficulties with social skills, repetitive behaviors, and communication, both verbal and non-verbal.
Usually, signs of autism show up when a child is around 2 to 3 years old. However, it’s important to note that autism is a spectrum, meaning it can affect people differently and to varying degrees. Sometimes, these signs might be missed by doctors because they might want to give the child more time to develop before making a diagnosis.
Tallulah often shares openly about her health on social media. Last month, she posted on Instagram about her journey in recovering from an eating disorder, admitting to romanticizing unhealthy times. She first spoke about her struggle with anorexia in an essay for Vogue in May 2023.