Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Autism as an Adult

Tallulah Willis recently shared for the first time that she was diagnosed with autism as an adult. The 30-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed this on Instagram last week, posting a childhood video of herself touching her dad’s head during an interview.

Tallulah Willis is talking about something important that she learned about herself later in life.

She shared a video on Instagram from when she was a kid at an event with her dad, Bruce Willis. In the video, she’s playing with his ear while he’s being interviewed on the red carpet.

In a funny caption, she revealed that she was recently diagnosed with autism. She said, «Tell me you’re autistic without telling me you’re autistic 😂.»

When someone asked if she was diagnosed as a child, she replied that this was the first time she was talking about it publicly. She found out this summer, and it’s made a big difference in her life. She even called herself «neurospicy» in another comment.