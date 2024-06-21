Bye-bye hours of scrubbing: these 10+ Amazon cleaners will do the toughest job for you
Use less elbow grease while cleaning your house with these 11 Amazon gems. These brilliant cleaning products and tools will work in the blink of an eye, making your kitchen, bathroom, furniture and household appliances look like new again. Add these powerful cleaners to your shopping cart now, while they are still in stock!
1. This all-purpose cleaning paste is a real hit on Amazon with more than 215,000 ratings! It lasts way longer than any other liquid detergent and makes cleaning so much faster and easier. Thanks to its powerful formula, the product removes stains, grease and grime from just about anything, including stoves, floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass shower doors, countertops, toilets, sinks, bathtubs, car wheels, and so on.
215,400+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It works great. I used this to clean my bathroom. It worked great on the tub, toilet and sink. It really left a good clean shine.
I was surprised. I did not scrub hard, based on instructions. No scratches. I was happy it took little effort to wipe and rinse off. No bad odor or issues so far.
The only thing is that it’s really thick, so you have to mix it with a little of water to get it “moving”. Also, I had to wear gloves because I didn’t want to grab a glob of it with my bare hands. — Ms. Writer Lee
2. Try this powerful cleaner and stain remover once, and you’ll keep using it forever. It can easily remove rust, tarnish, mineral deposits, and tough stains from most surfaces around your house. The product works perfectly well on stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic, fiberglass, brass, bronze, chrome, aluminum and other surfaces.
12,900+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I heard about this product through other people showcasing its efficiency. I do not feel lied to. It works perfectly.
I have had a stain on the window of my oven for over 5 years and only this powder was able to remove it. It does take some elbow grease to really remove the tough stains, but the powder does help a lot. It is worth the money! — M L
3. Your shower and bathtub will look like new again with this brilliant cleaner. It gently removes buildup of soap scum, grime, and body oils in your bathtub without extra scrubbing. Apply the product once a week with the attached sprayer, leave it for 8–12 hours and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. For heavy buildup, spray and rinse daily until the surface is clean.
56,000+ ratings
4.2 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’ve had this gunk on my tub for a while that I’ve tried everything to get it off. Nothing has ever worked. My friend told me about this product and it’s a serious miracle worker.
It worked like magic. My tub looks almost brand new. I highly recommend it! I will definitely be buying it again. — AshleyChapwell
4. This heavy-duty scouring stick will remove the toughest stains from your toilet. When other cleaning products and tools fail, this wonder-working stick does the job. Forget about hard water rings, deep stains and rust that can make your toilet look ugly. You can use it not only for toilet and bathroom. The item is perfect for cleaning various surfaces, including ceramic tile, porcelain, concrete, and iron. The stick can be used on kitchen surfaces, bathroom fixtures, garden tools, outdoor furniture, grills and more.
7,700+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It works great!!! It cleans any toilet stain like magic for as long as you put in some work! I cleaned our rental unit from nasty tenants and the toilet looks brand new. I saved money on having to replace a toilet! — (na)2 = nana
5. Made with 100% natural coconut oil, this plant-based stainless steel cleaner leaves a brilliant polished finish. The product removes streaks, smudges, and residue with ease, revealing a brilliant finish that rejuvenates your appliances. It effectively cleans black stainless steel and leaves a protective barrier against fingerprints, dust, dirt, and smudges, keeping surfaces cleaner for longer.
19,200+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It works amazingly well on stainless steel appliances. This is before and after of my stove after cooking bacon. I just sprayed it on and wiped clean. I also used it on a shiny bathroom tub faucet to remove water spots.
I am so happy with this product. I highly, highly recommend it!!! — N Midgett
6. This pet hair remover is a must-have for all cat and dog owners. Take the fur out of your furniture once and for all! The tool is ideal for cleaning couches, pillows, rugs, carpets and more. Just roll the item back and forth along any surface to trap fur and lint into the built-in chamber. When you’re all done, just press the release button to open the chamber and empty it out completely. It’s just as simple as that!
181,800+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Cat fur cleaning of furniture and clothes that used to take minutes and several sheets of sticky lint roller tape now takes seconds and just a couple of rolls. And it gets more fur up than the tape ever did. It has even resurrected clothes that I thought were beyond de-furring.
After a minute or two of rolling, just flip the lid and pull out the fur from the chamber (although I use a vacuum for a quick emptying).
The photo shows the result of one quick wipe. It’s the best thing for anyone with long haired cats! It’s magic! — Coastalcat
7. If the idea of removing all the grime and grease from your microwave oven makes you feel frustrated, let Angry Mama cleaner do this job for you. The steam coming out of its ’head’ softens all the dirt inside your microwave oven for easier cleaning. No chemicals are needed. Just add vinegar and water inside, following the manufacturer’s instructions.
8,800+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Our work microwave was so disgusting I wanted to throw it out. Or thought I would need a hazmat suit to clean it. I literally put Angry Mama in for 7 minutes and everything just wiped right off. It was amazing.
Then I put Angry Mama on top of the microwave. It’s a funny reminder to everyone at work to keep the microwave clean. I highly recommend it! — Bridget
8. This heavy-duty gas range cleaner cuts through grease, leaving the surface clean and smooth like new. Formulated with a blend of degreasers, it quickly dissolves burnt-on food and grease for stress-free cleaning. You can use this product to clean a large variety of appliances, including gas ranges, stovetops, drip pans, gas BBQ grill grates, and ceramic, glass, and metal bakeware.
7,800+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This stuff really works on grease! I was skeptical about purchasing this product because nothing seems to clean my greasy stove top. A friend recommended that I try this brand and when I saw the chance to get a two pack, I thought it would be a value. Once I used this for the first time, I am never going back to wiping down my stove top the same way again. — Kindle Customer
9. Make your jewelry sparkle again with this jewelry cleaning stick. Compact and convenient for travel, it will ensure that your rings remain dazzling everywhere you go. The easy to dispense cleaning solution flows right through the specially designed brush head to easily maneuver between prongs and under settings. The item is ideal for cleaning diamonds, precious stones, platinum, and gold jewelry settings.
52,500+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’ve used a few different types of jewelry cleaners and this is by far the best and easiest! It takes just a few seconds of application and your jewelry will shine like it’s brand new with little to no mess! It has a small, convenient size to throw in your purse, toiletry bag, for cleaning on the go! — Chauncey Jinks
10. You won’t recognize your carpets, upholstery and car interior after you clean them with this multipurpose portable cleaner. It’s powerful, yet lightweight, so you can easily clean multiple surfaces around your house. The appliance has large tank capacity, which means you can clean more between refills.
81,500+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This little thing is worth every penny. It’s a simple design that never gave me any trouble, and it does exactly what you need it to do: spray soapy water and then suction it back out of the carpet.
I used this for spot cleaning after a professional shop vac came through, it’s that good at what it does. If you have carpets, you need this. This is one of my best Amazon purchases of all time, seriously. — Deanna
11. Put less elbow grease in cleaning your toilet with this toilet tank cleaner. Thanks to its strong citric acid formula, it effectively removes hard-water deposits and other stains. When using the product, you can remove rust, hard-water stains and other stubborn dirt, while getting rid of bad odor in the toilet.
8,900+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We’ve owned our home for 20 years and our toilet tanks have always been full of mineral deposits. I think it is iron, because it leaves a rusty brown residue. This stuff made it disappear completely overnight. It was perfectly clean! The bowl is easier to keep clean now as well. — Mary Lowe
