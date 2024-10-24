“Has Kate Got Extensions?”, Princess Catherine Finished Chemo, But Her Hair Left People Confused

Kate Middleton is making waves again, and this time, it’s all about her hair. Despite facing cancer and going through chemo, Kate’s hair looked so healthy that it sparked a frenzy of reactions online. Some were in awe of her strength and beauty, while others were left buzzing with curiosity.

On October 2, 2024, a deeply moving moment occurred at Windsor Castle when Princess Catherine Middleton embraced 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a young photographer bravely battling a rare and aggressive tumor. This event marked Catherine’s first public appearance since returning to her royal duties, and the touching encounter quickly went viral, generating a wave of emotional reactions online.

Liz’s short hair, a result of her intense fight against cancer, contrasted sharply with Catherine’s healthy-looking locks—a detail that did not escape notice. Social media buzzed with comments, particularly focusing on Catherine’s hair. Some users voiced skepticism, with one questioning , “How did Catherine not lose any hair after chemo?” Another commented sarcastically, “How come all the real cancer patients are without hair, and your hair just keeps getting longer?”

While some comments were probing and critical, others were filled with admiration for her appearance. One fan gushed, “Catherine looks stunning 😍,” while another marveled, “Kate’s hair! Wow!” Some wondered aloud, “Has Kate got extensions? My goodness, her hair has grown.” Another admirer expressed, “Catherine, it’s so great to see you looking so healthy and beautiful ❤️,” and a similar sentiment followed, “Her hair is beautiful, but more than that, I’m just glad to see her out and about❤️”

This appearance has led to a lot of mixed reactions and is notable since Catherine has mostly kept a low profile this year. The Palace has also said it’s still unclear if she is cancer-free, even after finishing her chemotherapy.