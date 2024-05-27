10 beauty gems from Amazon that can solve a bunch of skincare issues
Acne, blackheads, wrinkles, dryness, dark spots — whatever your skin issues are, say goodbye to them with these 10 brilliant beauty products from Amazon. They will take proper care of your skin, leaving it smooth, healthy, hydrated and glowing from within. We’ve selected the most impressive before and after collages that reviewers shared, to help you choose the products that work best for you.
1. Happy customers never stop praising this eye repair cream. It helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness in the under eye area. It’s non-greasy, and it leaves the skin around your eyes hydrated, smooth, and glowing. Thanks to its fast-absorbing formula, the cream can be used alone or under makeup. The before and after photo collage below speaks louder than any words!
63,100+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I added before and after pictures for this. My before was 30 minutes after my PM routine (cleanser, toner, eye makeup remover, moisturizer) without applying anything under my eyes. I then applied this cream after taking the picture. My next picture is 30 minutes after my AM routine the next morning, where I incorporated facial mist, hyaluronic acid serum, and this CeraVe Eye Repair Cream with the rest of my routine.
To say I’m impressed is an understatement! This + hyaluronic acid serum hydrates my eyes SO WELL that I had to leave them out of my routine to get a picture of my crow’s feet. And for this price? My next holy grail product! — Nichole
2. Say goodbye to dry and cracked heels with this wonderful callus remover. Thanks to its powerful formula, it will remove rough and unsightly skin from your feet in mere minutes. The product also hydrates the skin, leaving your feet super soft. This highly efficient callus remover gel doubles as a treatment for cracked heels. Soak your feet in warm water, dry them and apply the gel for 5–10 minutes. Then rinse, use a pumice stone and enjoy your soft feet!
58,700+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’ve tried many callus removers with no luck in even reducing them. This product made my calluses disappear after one use (even on my dry, severely calluses winter feet). Usually when I get a pedicure, I’m embarrassed by how much they get off of my feet, but there was minimal scraped off about a week after using this product. It’s well worth the money! — AimeeD
3. This glycolic acid gel peel with retinol and green tea extract can work wonders to your skin. It makes skin smooth and clear, leaving it hydrated. Regular use of the product helps exfoliate skin and maintain even-toned complexion. This peel also has anti-aging effect, reducing the appearance of fine lines, stimulating collagen production for plumper and firmer skin.
4,100+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’ve never used a chemical peel before and one application of this has my skin clearing up! It does sting when you put it on, but if you follow the directions (start with less than a minute) I’m sure it doesn’t sting as bad after a while. I’ve been trying to do something about my blackheads for YEARS!
One application of this and they are almost invisible on my nose! I’m so happy I found this product and I will be trying some of their other products. Make sure you read the directions before using, there are certain chemicals they tell you to stop using prior to applying this chemical peel. And remember to moisturize after. — krista kassin
4. If you have dry and chapped lips, try this lip repair night treatment lip balm, and you won’t regret it. It contains deep conditioning oils and works while you sleep, making your lips soft and hydrated. The product provides relief for extremely dry and cracked lips, and you’ll notice visible results in one night!
14,400+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have bad sinuses and I can hardly breathe through my nose most of the time, so when I sleep it makes my lips really dry and my lips are really dry throughout the day. I’ve tried everything from coconut oil to other lip repair creams, but this one worked the very first time I used it. The cracks in my lips went away within the day! I love this stuff! — Shauna
5. Get rid of skin bumps with this bump eraser body scrub. Made with chemical and physical exfoliators that sweep away dry and rough bumps, the product reveals healthier looking skin that feels exceptionally smooth. The scrub contains glycolic and lactic acids that may increase skin sensitivity to the sun. The seller recommends using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and limiting sun exposure while using the product and for a week afterwards.
35,900+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This stuff works. I always assumed that because I have sensitive skin that meant I couldn’t use exfoliators like this that are pretty gritty. This has been non-irritating and effective! I can’t believe how soft my skin is and how much the keratosis pilaris has cleared up. It majorly helped with ingrown hairs along bikini area as well. — Kelly Simpson
6. This dark spot remover soap bar is a real hit on Amazon with more than 26,000 ratings. You can use it on your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs and underarms. Vitamin C, retinol and collagen used in this soap can help your skin stay hydrated from the inside out with minimal sun damage, dark spots, and blemishes. The product is formulated with skin-cleansing turmeric which helps in restoring the moisture balance and reviving your skin from sunburns, fine lines, and wrinkles.
26,900+ ratings
4.1 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product surpassed my expectations hands down! I have been searching for a dark spot remover for years. I have tried serums, exfoliating pads, creams and some worked better than others, but nothing worked as good as this.
I instantly noticed my dark spots much lighter after first use. It smells nice, it is easy to use, and I not only use is it on my face. I use it on my arms and legs too. You won’t be disappointed. — Maria Balderrama
7. Help your skin stay moisturized with this hydrating facial cleanser. It contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin that hydrate your skin without stripping moisture. The product removes makeup, dirt, and excess oil, providing 24-hour hydration and leaving a moisturized and non-greasy feel. Its lotion-like consistency feels smooth as it cleanses, even on sensitive, dry skin.
113,200+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s the best for sensitive skin. I’ve struggled to find the right cleanser for me. Most are too harsh on my sensitive skin and dry it out too much.
CeraVe leaves my skin feeling clean, hydrated, soft and smooth. Not to mention, a little bit goes a long way! So this bottle lasts me a long time! — Tayler Shinn
8. This dark spot correcting glow serum effectively brightens skin and helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It’s suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone and sensitive skin. Notice your skin glow brighter with every application!
4,300+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’ve been using this for a month, and it truly has helped me so much. I really think it would work, but I was consistent and applied it twice, in the morning and at night. As you can see, my before and after is a huge difference. I’m on my second bottle now, and I will definitely recommend it to anyone who struggles with dark spots. Be patient and be consistent and you will see results! — Jorge S.
9. Say goodbye to blackheads with this pore control cleansing oil. It’s effective in eliminating makeup residue, blackheads and sebum, while preventing pore congestion. The product is suitable for all skin types, and especially sensitive and acne-prone skin. The cleansing oil can be used daily, and it’s easy to wash off.
7,700+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I love this cleaning oil. It’s my first time trying it and I started off with a dry face, added a generous amount and massaged my nose. The more I massaged, the more tiny black and white heads popped out. Once I rinsed it off, it didn’t leave an oily residue. It became milky and washed off, and my nose looks so much more shiny and clear.
My blackheads are my biggest problem area. I feel like they’re always dark and noticeable and this improved it so much and left me with a lovely clear nose. — Haila
10. This amazing acne treatment clears breakouts right where they start, deep in pores, and prevents new acne from forming, which ultimately restores skin texture and tone. The product normalizes skin cell turnover and effectively targets two primary causes of acne — clogged pores and inflammation. Its water based, oil-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic formula helps reduce the risk of scarring and hyperpigmentation.
79,300+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I found out about this product because my wife swears by it, so I decided to give it a try. All you had to do is supply just a little dab on the areas that you see a pimple about to form or one that’s already there, and sometimes for me all it takes is right before going to bed applying some and waking up to a drastically different appearance. I highly recommend this product. It definitely works, for me at least. — gary
