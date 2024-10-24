"She Needs to Sue Her Plastic Surgeon," Shania Twain Leaves Fans in Shock — They Can't Recognize Her

"Queen of Country Pop" Shania Twain made waves at Nashville's 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. Debuting a bold new haircut and style, she left fans in awe—many confessed they hardly knew it was her.

The 59-year-old icon caught everyone’s attention on the red carpet in a fitted, form-flattering denim gown that beautifully highlighted her shape and flowed gracefully to the floor, making a bold statement. Sparkling details shimmered under the spotlight, embellishing the stunning ensemble's neckline and hem.

The star opted for minimal accessories, allowing her red carpet ensemble to shine, with just a striking ring on her left hand as her standout piece. However, what truly captivated onlookers was her hairstyle. Her retro-inspired blonde locks were side-parted, flowing in gentle waves that gracefully framed her shoulders.

Countless fans online celebrated her fashion choices and showered her with compliments. One enthusiastic supporter wrote, ''She looks Awesome,'' while another added, ''Her eyes revealed who she is... pretty woman!''

Many people thought she looked drastically different and had trouble recognizing the That Don’t Impress Me Much singer.

One person typed, ''She needs to sue her plastic surgeon.'' Another noted, ''She ruined her face with all the work she’s had done.'' Another observed, ''Trying too hard to appear young. She's not willing to age gracefully.''