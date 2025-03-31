Cat Presumed Dead in Wildfire Miraculously Found Alive After Months—Owner Breaks Down (VIDEO)

Carolyn shared in the video that Aggie was “found on our street” where their home burned down. She wrote that the cat “lived in the ashes and ruins for two months” and stayed “close to home.” The remarkable survival story of Aggie touched millions, proving that hope should never be lost. Though weak and malnourished, Aggie is now receiving medical care, including blood transfusions, to aid in her recovery.

To help with vet bills, the family set up a GoFundMe, which has raised over $36,000. While the road to healing is still long, one thing is certain—Kiefer and Aggie’s love for each other has endured against all odds. “That cat really has nine lives... Just don’t give up hope. Don’t underestimate cats,” Kiefer said, reminding the world that miracles do happen.

The emotional video moved millions, with many sharing how the sweet reunion made them feel. “She said, ’My mom will find me if I stay right here.’ And she was right! My heart 😭” commented one user. “The way she looked up at you, she knew she was home❤️” added another.