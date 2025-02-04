Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Son Leaves Fans Noticing the Same Thing

Dylan Douglas, the son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, looks so much like his dad, it’s almost unreal. He’s just as handsome too. But fans have noticed there’s one little thing that makes him stand out from the rest of his family.

Dylan Douglas has grown up in the spotlight, and fans can’t get over how much he looks like his dad (and even his legendary grandfather, Kirk Douglas).

People have gushed over his looks, saying things like, “So handsome, just like dad!!” and “He has all the charm of his parents!” Another added “Handsome! Like father, like son.” But there’s one little thing missing, and Instagram users were quick to notice when Michael posted a picture.

Growing up in the public eye, Dylan was often photographed by paparazzi, and his parents have shared sweet throwback pictures over the years.

As Dylan got older, fans continued to admire his strong resemblance to his dad and grandpa. But recently, some eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed something interesting—he doesn’t seem to have the famous Douglas chin dimple!

The iconic dimple, which Michael inherited from Kirk, appears to have skipped Dylan. Though, to be fair, it could just be the angle or lighting in some photos, as there is a slight dip in his chin in others. Either way, it hasn’t stopped fans from admiring his looks and charm!

Dylan has grown into an incredible young man, full of adventure, confidence, and a deep connection to his Hollywood roots. While he may not have the signature Douglas dimple, he still has that undeniable star quality!

For his 23rd birthday, Michael posted a heartfelt message: “Happy birthday Dylan! May YOUR new year bring you joy, imagination, and love! Your biggest fan, Dad.” Fans couldn’t help but comment, with one writing, “He’s adorable 🥰 How did he not get that famous chin dimple like his dad and grandfather?” and another adding, “What? No dimple in the chin?! Very handsome.”