Cher Candidly Confessed Why She Doesn’t Date Men Her Age, “They Are All Dead”

Cher, the iconic singer and actress, never fails to captivate audiences with her candidness and wit. Recently, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show , she offered a glimpse into her romantic preferences, coming clean on why she tends to gravitate towards younger partners.

The conversation, lighthearted and insightful, unfolded as Cher and Jennifer Hudson delved into the topic of age disparities in relationships. Cher attributed her attraction to younger men to their boldness, humorously suggesting that they were perhaps raised by women like herself, known for their assertiveness. “The reason I got with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead,” Cher said.

But Cher’s choice to date younger men is not a new revelation. The 77-year-old superstar has been vocal about her romantic pursuits, dismissing critics and societal norms with her trademark confidence. Back in the 1980s, she dated actor Val Kilmer, who was 13 years younger than her. In 2022, when faced with skepticism regarding her relationship with 38-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards, Cher responded with a characteristic blend of sass and indifference, asserting her right to love whomever she chooses.