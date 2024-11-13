Chris Pratt and Wife Reveal Newest Baby, Leaving Fans Gasping Over Hilarious Detail

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are parents again, and over the moon about it. This is the third baby and the first boy for the Guardians of the Galaxy star with his wife. The exciting news was announced in a joint Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 11, with the baby’s birthdate and name, and the latter has sparked giggles among fans. Scroll down to know why.

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/East News

The 45-year-old Jurassic World star and his 34-year-old author wife are already parents to daughters Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 4. The couple has been together since 2018, and Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, set them up at first. They got engaged in January 2019, and by July, had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Meanwhile, Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 12, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris. Needless to say, the newest member of the family has left the parents “overjoyed”, as they wrote in their Instagram post, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine, and Chris.”

Friends, family, and fans pitched in their joy via comments, including grandma Maria Shriver, who wrote, “He hit the parent jackpot! And of course the grandparent one too, lol.” She also followed up with more comments, “Scorpios rule,” and “And I’m so over the moon for all of you.” The baby name unveiling caused a little bit of confusion as well, as one fan claimed, “I straight up thought these were four stars in an upcoming film instead of one little baby starring in an upcoming life. Congratulations!!!”.

This was echoed by another fan who wrote, “Congrats!! I thought it was a movie release date with Harrison Ford, potentially Christopher Fitzgerald, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and you at first.” For now, though, fans only get to see the name and the birthdate, there are no pictures of the little one. Plus, even in the pictures the proud parents post of their daughters, the faces remain hidden, and protected.

The “list” of four names had yet another Instagram user cracked a similar joke, writing, “Thought you started a law firm.” Many other Instagram users wondered who the little boy was named after, given he carries the surnames of both his parents, as well as a first and middle name, which made one commenter deadpan, “Who is he NOT named after?” The common consensus was that “Ford” came from the truck or the car brand, while one fan assumed the Fitzgerald came from Katherine’s great uncle. Either way, this is one lucky little boy, and many Hollywood stars added their wishes in the Instagram comments.