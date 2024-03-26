Christina Aguilera, 43, Stuns With Her Youthful, New Look and Fans Are Divided

Christina Aguilera rose to fame at the end of the ’90s, when we had a huge teen pop stars explosion. 25 years have flown by and meanwhile, Xtina’s career has only flourished. Although she has gone through many changes in these almost 3 decades, her latest appearance has been the talk of town, thanks to Aguilera’s new look.

Aguilera is absolutely smashing it in both her personal and professional life, living it to the fullest.

In 2014 Aguilera got engaged to Matthew Rutler, who she met on the set of the movie Burlesque. At the time, the singer was the lead actress in the movie and her now fiancé was a production assistant. Although the couple is in no rush to marry, their partnership is a strong and a long-lasting one Later the same year, in August 2014, the duo welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer Rain. She is Aguilera’s second child, having had welcomed a son, Max Liron Bratman, born in 2008.

Aside her eventful personal life, in her 20+ years long career Aguilera broke world records and brought home more than 200 award wins, such as 5 Grammy Awards, 2 Latin Grammy Awards, 6 ALMA Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, 1 Billboard Music Award, 1 Guinness World Record, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Christina Aguilera managed to stop time in its tracks.

Mary Evans/AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/East News , Invision/Invision/East News

Christina Aguilera’s public appearances in 2024 have had fans flabbergasted. The common message of people’s comments was centered around how the singer looks just like 20 years ago. One fan said, «If you told me this picture was taken in 2002, I’d believe you. She looks amazing.» Another shared, «This is the 2000s Christina... like when she was 17. Wow, what did she do?» Others were not as keen on her newest look, blaming it on the Ozempic-craze many celebs have hopped onto. «Is it just me, or she doesn’t look like herself anymore?»

Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

When stars live under the spotlight, they’re bound to get criticized. We will never know why celebrities’ appearance changes, and they don’t owe us an explanation. Here’s what Christina Aguilera said about what kind of cosmetic interventions she has done and how she feels about aging.