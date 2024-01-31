Drew Barrymore Sends Tearful Message to Adam Sandler After Rewatching “The Wedding Singer”

Drew Barrymore had plans to attend a yoga class, but her day took a different turn when she stumbled upon The Wedding Singer playing on TV. The one of the stars of the ’90s romantic comedy alongside Adam Sandler, she found herself captivated and decided to delay her yoga class to watch the entire movie. This insistence on the past has turned into a heartbreaking video that the star shared on her Instagram, thus addressing Adam Sandler.

The Wedding Singer is a delightful 1998 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

Set in the ’80s, Sandler plays Robbie Hart, a charismatic wedding singer who falls for Barrymore’s character, Julia Sullivan. When Robbie’s own wedding plans go awry, he discovers a connection with Julia, leading to a heartwarming and humorous journey. Filled with memorable ’80s tunes, colorful fashion, and endearing characters, the film captures the essence of love, friendship, and second chances. Sandler and Barrymore’s on-screen chemistry, coupled with a nostalgic soundtrack, make The Wedding Singer a timeless and entertaining romantic classic.

In the video, Drew couldn’t help, but cry.

In an emotional Instagram video, Barrymore shared the spontaneous experience, “It started this morning. I was supposed to be heading to yoga class, and I’m taking the next later one, so I can watch it.” The actress shared a heartfelt message with the 57-year-old actor, her longtime friend and frequent collaborator, “We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year.” She also joked, “What year is it that we met in the newsroom? 1922?” Sandler, in his typical style, responded warmly to Barrymore’s message, commenting, “Love u always Drew. Happy New Year.”

It was their first collaboration.

The Wedding Singer, released in 1998, marks the first collaboration of Barrymore and Sandler in romantic comedies. After The Wedding Singer, the duo reunited for 2004’s 50 First Dates and 2014’s Blended. Barrymore attributes their enduring collaboration to mutual support and friendship. In a 2014 interview promoting Blended, she expressed gratitude for their strong bond, saying, “It’s the best couple a girl could ask for. And we celebrate each other, and our lives, our real-life partners, and our kids. We’ve watched each other grow up.”