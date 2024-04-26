Elliot Page Shares Poignant Message About Trans Journey as He Receives Prestigious Honor, and the Internet Reacts

This week in New York City, Elliot Page was honored as one of Time's 100 summit attendees, where he took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech. In his address, Page courageously shared the intricate story of his transition journey, shedding light on his experience of coming out as transgender. His poignant words resonated with many of us, inspiring empathy and understanding. However, the event's impact extended beyond the venue walls, triggering a wide range of reactions across the internet.

The 37-year-old Juno star appeared chic in a black button-down shirt paired with black pants. Stepping onto the stage, he exuded enthusiasm, ready to share the story of discovering hope within his transgender journey.

It's been 3 years since The Umbrella Academy actor publicly revealed his identity as a transgender man. And it was the showrunner of that show, Steve Blackman, who played a pivotal role in Page's early days of coming out. "I called him nervously, and he was incredible," Page recounted to Time. "If anything, he was the one who was very insistent on immediately having it be a part of the show and supported me to be able to access the care I was hoping to get at that time." Blackman collaborated with Page and the writers to integrate a gender transition storyline into Page's character in The Umbrella Academy. Page also highlighted the lack of representation for trans individuals in Hollywood but expressed optimism about exploring diverse roles and narratives now that he has transitioned. "To get to start from the foundation of just being there is so thrilling," the actor remarked.

Though the journey hasn't always been smooth, Page has discovered solace in writing and strength in his community. "So much of my mind had been occupied by unhealthy, toxic thinking, and now I have the space where my consciousness is just, like, flowing," he reflected on his writing process. Page used to experience panic attacks from the strain of concealing his true identity, but now he finds solace in his community and in living authentically. "Hope for me is for those who continuously resist and support each other," he stated.

Many of Page's followers on Instagram were deeply moved by his heartfelt words, offering praise and congratulations. They reacted with comments like, "Oh wow! Congratulations! Lookin' handsome up there," and "So well deserved!! Thank you for being more than just a voice for the community. You are action." However, the event also garnered some negative reactions on the Time Instagram page. One follower wrote, "Why can’t everyone just go to work, come home, have some fun, have a family? Why are people trying to make happiness so dependent on community? Self-fulfillment is where it’s at. Go build something for yourself and your own kids. Build a family. Become a grandparent. And love the country that lets you do it." Another commented, "I’m sorry but there’s so many more pressing issues in the world, like how 26% of the world doesn’t have access to clean drinking water… Now that’s a real world issue affecting 2 billion people."