Elon Musk Reveals Historic Leap As the First Ever Human Receives Brain Chip Implant

Elon Musk is making history once more, this time by reveling a groundbreaking moment as the first human receives a brain chip implant. Musk shares, “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.” Let’s see what’s really happening.

He posted it on X.

AA/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Neuralink, shared that they successfully implanted the first human with their brain-chip, and the person is doing well in recovery. This wasn’t unexpected because the US FDA had given Neuralink the green light in May to conduct the first human trial with their implant.

Musk, in a post on X the day after the surgery, mentioned that they’ve observed encouraging signals of neuron activity. Spikes refer to the activity of neurons, which are cells described by the National Institute of Health as using electrical and chemical signals to transmit information within the brain and to the body.

Elon Musk shared more details about this.

In tweets following discussions on video games and bantering with far-right influencers, Musk revealed that the first Neuralink product is named Telepathy.



He explained that it allows control of devices like phones or computers by just thinking, with the initial users being those who have lost the use of their limbs. Musk envisioned the potential for faster communication, citing the example of Stephen Hawking typing at remarkable speeds.

Neuralink’s successful human implant is a major development in brain-computer interfaces. Anne Vanhoestenberghe notes Neuralink’s entry into a small group of companies implanting devices in humans. While Elon Musk may announce testing updates, true success, Vanhoestenberghe emphasizes, should be measured in long-term stability and participant benefits.