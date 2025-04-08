Eminem's Daughter Welcomes Her First Baby and Honors Grandpa in the Sweetest Way
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, and her husband, Evan McClintock, joyfully announced the birth of their first child, born on March 14, 2025. The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting an adorable photo of Elliot dressed in a light blue hooded sweater, accompanied by a sign displaying his name and birthdate.
Hailie Jade chose a name that has fans melting—Elliot Marshall McClintock. The middle name, Marshall, is a heartfelt tribute to her father, whose full name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.
Hailie and Evan's journey to parenthood has been filled with memorable moments. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2024, first announced their pregnancy in October of the same year.
Eminem revealed the announcement in the music video for his song "Temporary." It featured touching home footage, culminating in Hailie presenting her father with a "Grandpa" football jersey and a sonogram image. Eminem's emotional reaction was a highlight of the video, showcasing the family's close bond.
Throughout her pregnancy, Hailie shared glimpses of her experiences on her podcast, "Just a Little Shady." As her due date approached, she expressed excitement and curiosity about meeting her son, humorously referring to him as her "dream podcast guest."
Friends and fans have shown their support and excitement throughout the journey.
More fans chimed in with sweet and funny messages:
"He looks like Em 💙"
"Obsessed with this tiny human and could not be more in awe of YOU mama!!!"
"So what do we call him now? Grandpa Mathers? Pop-pop Shady?"
"EM M… perfect initials!! Precious!!"
"Congratulations 💙 I love that his initials are EMM 😭"
"Best middle name ever!! Congrats Hailie!!!"
One fan summed it up: "Em is grandfather now 😍🔥"
Big congratulations to Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock on the arrival of their baby boy, Elliot Marshall McClintock! As they begin this exciting new chapter as parents, they are surrounded by an outpouring of love and warm wishes, celebrating the newest addition to their family.