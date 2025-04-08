Eminem's Daughter Welcomes Her First Baby and Honors Grandpa in the Sweetest Way

Hailie and Evan's journey to parenthood has been filled with memorable moments. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2024, first announced their pregnancy in October of the same year.

Eminem revealed the announcement in the music video for his song "Temporary." It featured touching home footage, culminating in Hailie presenting her father with a "Grandpa" football jersey and a sonogram image. Eminem's emotional reaction was a highlight of the video, showcasing the family's close bond.