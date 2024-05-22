Eminem Shares the First Dance With His Daughter at Her Wedding Ceremony

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, is now a married woman. The 28-year-old tied the knot with her partner over the weekend in a ceremony reminiscent of a movie scene. Photos posted on Hailie Jade's Instagram offer a peek into their special day.

"My baby girl keeps getting older," Eminem rapped in "Hailie's Song," released in 2002. "I watch her grow up with pride." More than two decades later, Eminem beamed with pride as he watched his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, walk down the aisle and begin her journey into marriage. Hailie exchanged vows with her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock, in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday. The intimate ceremony was graced by the presence of the Rap God hitmaker himself, along with fellow rappers 50 Cent and Dr Dre.

The newlywed shared five photos on Instagram from the ceremony and the moments afterwards. "Waking up a wife this week," the caption to her post reads. "We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

The internet was abuzz with photos of Eminem soaking in Hailie's big day, capturing a special moment as the two shared a dance! Eminem, suited and booted, led Hailie — radiant in her bridal gown — onto the dance floor, surrounded by onlookers. Hailie beamed with a big smile, while Eminem, true to his name, sported his classic sunglasses.