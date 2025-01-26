“Everyone Close to Them Knew,” Zendaya and Tom Holland Engagement Rumors Confirmed

People say that life imitates art, and in the case of Tom Holland and Zendaya, it seems like fate was scripted all along. They went from being Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man movie reboot to becoming one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. And the latest news? They're engaged! Yes, this couple that has given us epic moments on and off screen is ready to take the next step. But this romance didn't just appear overnight. Like any good story worthy of a movie, it has a beginning full of tender moments, unexpected twists, and lots of humor. Here we tell you how their love story began, how it evolved over the years, and why their relationship has people sighing.

The origin: a chemistry that went beyond the screen

It all started in 2016 when Tom and Zendaya were cast in a new Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom took on the role of the charismatic Peter Parker, while Zendaya played MJ, his smart and wry schoolmate. From day one, it was clear that these two actors had a unique connection. The two actors quickly developed a friendship based on banter and a fun dynamic. Soon enough, they began appearing together in photos on their social networks, where people could sense how much their friendship was growing and taking hold. On November 9, 2016, for example, Zendaya shared on her Instagram account a capture of the cover of The Hollywood Reporter magazine, in which the two actors could be seen. The actress accompanied the image with a brief caption in which she made it clear how much she enjoyed spending time and collaborating with Tom, "Amidst all the chaos and sadness...this one good thing did happen to me today. Honored to share it with the very best...Spider-Man himself @tomholland2013 🙏🏽".

The following months were filled with appearances by both stars on red carpets and at events related to the movie they had been in. However, fans were quick to suspect that there was something else behind the special friendship. In this regard, both Tom and Zendaya took care to deny the rumors and make it clear that the only thing between them was a deep friendship. In 2017, Tom told People that "they were like the best friends," while Zendaya spoke to Variety to confirm what her co-star said. She further added, "No (there's no romance). He’s a great dude. He’s one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old."

From friendship to romance (and the kiss that confirmed it all)

For years, the couple kept their relationship platonic. The two were supportive of each other on their social media and in public, celebrating each other's achievements and successes. However, during promotional tours for Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), fans began to notice gestures and glances that went beyond a simple friendship.

Finally, on July 2, 2021, Page Six published photos of the two actors kissing in a car in Los Angeles. That was the moment the world knew that Tom and Zendaya were no longer just co-workers or friends, but a real couple. Since then, the relationship has become more visible. They couldn't help but show their affection on social media. In 2021, Tom posted a photo of Zendaya on his Instagram account to greet her for her birthday, accompanied by the message: "My MJ", a gesture that made millions of fans sigh. This became one of the most popular and beloved images of the couple, surpassing 20 million likes!

A love based on respect for private life

Being in a relationship in Hollywood can be complicated. While the couple has always tried to keep their private lives as far away from the public eye as possible, sometimes that's not enough. On the matter, Holland commented in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible." Zendaya has also spoken out about how hard it can be to experience something as beautiful as a relationship amid rumors and constant meddling. She mentioned that the situation is "confusing and invasive," adding, "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

They have also taken care of each other's health and privacy, striving to separate their public images from their personal ones. Tom, for his part, decided to take a break from acting in 2023 to focus on his well-being and to spend more time with his family and friends after having a somewhat overwhelming experience with his last role in The Crowded Room. Meanwhile, Zendaya continues to reap success with her work in Euphoria and Challengers and to establish herself as a fashion icon. However, she has never stopped showing her support for Tom. In 2021, for example, she shared a photo of Tom on the set of Spider-Man along with the caption "My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️." And most recently, in 2024, she accompanied Tom to the launch event of his new non-alcoholic drink, a project he embarked on after quitting drinking completely and deciding to stay sober.

A proposal and a commitment worthy of a movie

The couple's most epic moment (so far) came on January 5, 2025. On that day, Zendaya attended the Golden Globe Awards looking incredibly stunning, just as she always does. Although all the elements in her look stole the attention of anyone who laid eyes on her, two details in particular stood out. On the one hand, a tattoo of a small "T" located above the ribs, barely visible through the edge of the gold Louis Vuitton dress, but noticeable enough to make more than one wonder if it was a reference to Tom. The second detail, and probably the most striking, was the dazzling ring that glittered on her left hand and that the actress did not bother to hide at any time. Due to the finger, she was wearing it on and the fact that it was not part of the jewelry set Zendaya was wearing, rumors began to swirl that it was an engagement ring.

This rumor gained even more traction when Zendaya was spotted wearing the piece again during a public appearance on January 6. The ring is truly a masterpiece. And yes, fans dissected every detail in the photos, analyzing it closely. As for the piece itself, it’s believed to be an east-west oval-shaped ring designed by London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack. Featuring an impressive 5.02-carat oval diamond, the ring is set in 18k white and yellow gold. While the brand hasn’t confirmed the price, experts estimate that Holland shelled out around $200,000 for the dazzling piece.

At first, the media reported that Tom proposed to Zendaya at a super intimate family dinner during the New Year's holidays. Finally, all this was confirmed by Dominic Holland, Tom's dad, who revealed many interesting and intimate facts that only made the couple's fans fall in love. In his blog, he commented that Tom was "very well-prepared," and that he had acquired the ring a long time ago. He even spoke to Zendaya's dad to ask for permission to marry his daughter, and planned everything from the beginning, from where he wanted to do it, how, and even what to wear! After that, he ended his post with the following sentence: "And even though show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention … I am completely confident they will make a successful union." And we couldn't agree more.