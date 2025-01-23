Experts Warn “Brain Rot” Is on the Rise—5 Signs You Might Have It

"Brain rot" was voted the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024, and many of us may be wondering whether we have it or not. The word refers to the mental and intellectual deterioration due to the overconsumption of online content. See, all these short videos you watch on your phone may actually be detrimental to your mental state. So, let's see what the symptoms are and how you can avoid them.

1. Memory issues

Memory loss from brain rot can really throw people off. It makes it harder to remember important details, like names or what you had for lunch yesterday. This can mess with your focus at work, make tasks take longer, or even make conversations feel awkward. It can also start to affect your relationships since people might feel like you're not fully present or paying attention.

2. Bad decision-making

Have you been making really bad or impulsive decisions lately? It could be due to brain rot. When people make impulsive choices or overlook important details, whether it's at work, in their personal life, or even financially, their mental state may be in trouble. They might skip over smart options or ignore consequences, leading to stress, mistakes, and sometimes even bigger issues down the road. It can feel like you’re just going through the motions without really thinking things through.

3. Mental fatigue

People dealing with brain rot often feel mentally exhausted because their brains are constantly working overtime just to process basic tasks. It’s like trying to run a marathon on no sleep. Simple things—like staying focused, making decisions, or even remembering stuff—become way more draining. Over time, this mental exhaustion builds up, making it harder to stay sharp, be productive, or even enjoy things. It’s like your brain’s battery is constantly running low.

4. Decreased performance

Brain rot messes with people's ability to focus, remember details, and think clearly—all things that are crucial for school or work. Tasks that used to be easy might feel overwhelming, and simple mistakes become more common. Because of the mental fog and constant fatigue, they can’t perform at their usual level, which makes it harder to stay on top of assignments or meet deadlines. Over time, that can lead to slipping grades or falling behind at work. It’s like trying to run a race with your feet stuck in mud.

5. Limited physical activity

It’s not just your mind that’s affected; your body can feel it too. The mental fatigue and brain fog make it harder to stay motivated, focused, or energized to work out or stay active. It’s like your brain is too worn out to push your body to move. Even simple activities can feel like a chore, and that lack of energy can make it tough to keep up with exercise or physical routines. Over time, that can lead to a drop in fitness levels, leaving you feeling sluggish and less active overall.

Ways to prevent brain rot

Preventing brain rot is all about keeping your mind and body in balance. Here are a few simple things to try: Take regular breaks : Don’t let your brain get overloaded. Step away from screens, stretch, or take a walk to give your mind a reset.

: Don’t let your brain get overloaded. Step away from screens, stretch, or take a walk to give your mind a reset. Stay active : Exercise is key. It boosts brain function, reduces stress, and keeps your energy levels up.

: Exercise is key. It boosts brain function, reduces stress, and keeps your energy levels up. Sleep well : Quality sleep is essential for brain health. Make sure you’re getting enough rest to let your brain recharge.

: Quality sleep is essential for brain health. Make sure you’re getting enough rest to let your brain recharge. Eat brain-boosting foods : Foods like berries, nuts, and leafy greens help keep your mind sharp and reduce brain fog.

: Foods like berries, nuts, and leafy greens help keep your mind sharp and reduce brain fog. Stay social : Connect with people—whether it’s friends, family, or colleagues. Social interactions can keep your mind engaged and help combat isolation.

: Connect with people—whether it’s friends, family, or colleagues. Social interactions can keep your mind engaged and help combat isolation. Practice mindfulness: Meditation or simple breathing exercises can reduce stress and improve focus, helping your brain stay clear and sharp.