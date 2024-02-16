“Feels Too Much”: Jane Fonda Criticizes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for Their Public Displays of Affection

Jane Fonda has expressed concerns about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. The 86-year-old actress shared candid love advice for the couple, recommending they minimize their public displays of affection.

Jane Fonda has voiced her concerns regarding the relationship dynamics between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The 86-year-old actress openly shared her thoughts on the couple, who reignited their romance in 2021 after more than a decade apart, during her appearance in Lopez’s new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, set to release on February 27. Fonda admitted in the documentary that although she has been supportive of Affleck and Lopez’s partnership, she still harbors some worries about how their relationship is perceived publicly.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda said. “However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it.” Fonda, who appeared with Lopez in the 2005 romantic comedy Monster-in-Law, elaborated on her concerns regarding the couple’s public displays of affection. “You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging,” she mentioned.

Lopez, 54, responded with laughter to Fonda’s comments, dismissing them by saying, “That’s just us living our life.” Fonda also mentioned her worry after observing photos of Affleck, 51, appearing downcast next to Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards. “He looks unhappy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” Fonda shared with Lopez during the documentary. Lopez simply replied, “Nothing. He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’” Recently, the singer and actress addressed why Ben looks miserable in pictures with her, so people even make jokes and memes about it.