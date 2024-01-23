Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russel Are Still Not Married After 40 Years Together, And The Secret to Their Strong Bond Is Very Simple

In the group of grown-ups aged 18 to 44, about 59% have cohabited without getting married. Additionally, half of all adults have never experienced marriage. Today, love and marriage don’t always go hand in hand, allowing individuals to shape their relationships as they wish for lasting strength. Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell show us that two people in love can enjoy 39 years together without losing interest.

Album Online/East News , Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/East News

Despite not marrying, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood’s enduring couples, having been together since 1983. “No, we never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love,” Hawn expressed in a 2021 Instagram birthday tribute to Russell. “You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine.” From on-screen partnerships to becoming grandparents, here’s the scoop on Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s relationship.

The pair first crossed paths during filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, but they didn’t start dating then. “I was 21, and he was 16,” recalls Goldie Hawn, reflecting on the past.

Around 17 years later, Hawn and Russell crossed paths again during Russell’s audition for the movie Swing Shift. Russell, feeling a bit worse for wear due to a hangover, didn’t make the best first impression, but his offhand remark surprisingly worked. “I didn’t know Goldie at all outside of having worked with her many years before,” shared Kurt about their reunion. “I just didn’t know what I was going to see. She had a great body, so the first that came out was, ’Man, you got a great figure.’ And it came out quickly, and it could’ve been wrong, and she said, ’Why thank you.’ ”



“Then, years later, we met up again, and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him,” Hawn shared. “We both said we would never go out with another actor, so it just shows you never can tell.”

Album Online/East News , AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFI

Before they began dating, Hawn had been married once and had two children from her previous marriage — Kate and Oliver Hudson. Russell also had a son from his marriage to Susan Hubley. Life unfolded in a way that brought them together despite their previous family situations.

Today, Hawn and Russell have kept their relationship strong for over 39 years. They share a son, Wyatt Russell. Throughout their time together, they continue to love and support each other, and a key factor in their lasting bond is clear. “I think the secret is to know when to depend on somebody and when not to,” Hawn shared in an interview. “It’s important to hold up your side of the house. I believe one person can’t bear the whole burden because their shoulders start getting heavy. The other part is to stay as sexy as you can and make sure you focus on all of those aspects of a healthy relationship — and sexuality is one of them.”

Hawn says spending 68% of your time together is key to a strong long-term relationship.



However, some might question why this successful couple didn’t adhere to social norms and tie the knot. Russell explains, “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have,” Russell commented. For them, a healthy relationship is not a signature on a piece of paper.

Hawn believes marriage doesn’t guarantee happiness; it’s about the individuals and their commitment to staying together. “Well, we’re not at 40 years yet. Our children got married. I mean, they didn’t not get married. Oliver’s very happily married, and Wyatt’s very happily married. Katie got married once, and that didn’t work, and she’s with this most amazing human, and I don’t know if she’ll marry again,” Hawn shared. “The point is that we all tried marriage, and sometimes marriage doesn’t work.” The actress emphasizes the importance of gratitude, stating, “It’s good for your brain and your heart and your health.”

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell followed their hearts and did things their own way. We hope everyone can have a happy and healthy relationship by doing things in their own unique way.

Love is a great feeling, but it takes a lot of effort and dedication to carry the feeling throughout your life and keep sharing it with your partner. However, we love sharing such stories with you, as they inspire us! Would you like to read more like this? Then make sure to check out our previous article!