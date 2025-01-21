“He Looks Ill,” Ben Stiller, 59, Seems Way Older Than Fans Remember in His Latest Appearance

Fans couldn’t help but notice Ben Stiller looking a bit different during his recent Late Show appearance. While the star was there to talk about his latest project, his look stole the spotlight, sparking plenty of buzz online.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/East News

Ben Stiller stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on January 9, 2025, to talk all things Severance, the hit workplace thriller that's gearing up for its highly anticipated second season. During the interview, the 59-year-old director and executive producer dropped some exciting news: he and star Adam Scott have launched a new Severance rewatch podcast. The podcast invites fans to join the conversation, with Stiller encouraging listeners on Instagram to call in with their questions—some of which might even make it onto the show.

While some fans focused on the series’ accolades, including 14 Emmy nominations, others couldn’t help but wonder what might explain the changes in Stiller’s appearance Viewers quickly took to social media to share their thoughts, with reactions ranging from curiosity to concern. Comments included everything from, “Why does his face look so different?” to playful conspiracy theories like, “This is so obviously a mask, look at the ears.” Others speculated about cosmetic procedures, with remarks like, "Has he had a bunch of work done? Looks not like Ben Stiller."

Other fans pointed out the passage of time, "Wow, he's aged", "WHY does he look old?", someone commented again. But, amid the chatter, some fans expressed deeper concern. “I feel bad. He looks ill. Something is definitely off,” one viewer commented. These observations come against the backdrop of Stiller’s past health struggles; in 2014, at just 48, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The actor underwent successful surgery and has been open about his journey, saying, “I’m doing great... I was really fortunate.”